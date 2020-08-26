Rachel Wontor: Plant-Based Milk here to stay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rachel Wontor

M(oooo)ve over milk, plant-based milk alternatives are here to stay! With more people trying or choosing to eat a plant-based diet, more options are available at the grocery store than ever before. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to pick out one that is right for you.

Although the options vary significantly in their nutritional value, plant-based milk alternatives have some commonalities. They are all made by suspending plant compounds in water and receive a heat treatment to help keep the product from separating. It is important to look for options that are unsweetened, as many of the milk alternatives can contain added sugars. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most common options:

Soymilk: Soymilk is a longtime favorite alternative to cow’s milk, with unsweetened soymilk being considered the closest plant-based nutritional comparative to cow’s milk. The calories are similar to that found in skim milk and protein comes in strong at 7 grams of protein per 8 ounces. Soymilk is also typically fortified with calcium and vitamin D, to mimic the nutritional content of cow’s milk.