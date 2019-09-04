During your life, you may have heard the recommendation to “eat your colors” or to “eat the rainbow.” This is because eating a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the color spectrum helps us to ensure we are getting all the vitamins and minerals we need. In addition, fruits and vegetables of different colors offer us other nutrients that promote health and fight disease. One example of a group of these disease-fighting nutrients is called anthocyanins.
Anthocyanins are naturally-occurring compounds found in fruits and vegetables in the red, blue, and purple color spectrums. These colorful compounds have been shown to work as antioxidants, meaning that they can help to slow damage to our cells that happens over time. Anthocyanins have also been shown to benefit the cardiovascular system, reducing blood levels of the “bad” LDL cholesterol and limiting platelet buildup. Including these as a regular part of your diet, along with other types of fruits and vegetables, may help to prevent other diseases, such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well.
Examples of fruits high in anthocyanins include red and black grapes, plums, cherries, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, raspberries and elderberries. Vegetables high in anthocyanins include eggplant, radishes, purple carrots, and red cabbage. We can even get these helpful nutrients from purple corn, black rice, and black soybeans.
Anthocyanins are not essential nutrients, meaning that a lack of the nutrient will not lead to a disease or deficiency. Therefore, there are no specific recommendations for how much we should consume. Nonetheless, research shows that including these red, blue and purple fruits and vegetables helps individuals to meet recommended daily nutrient needs.2
It is important to note that there are many different compounds that are considered anthocyanins, and each unique compound may work in their own way.1 In addition to this, the amount of anthocyanins in different foods varies.3 Therefore, it is important to include a variety of foods that are high in anthocyanins to maximize their benefits. When comparing the amount of anthocyanins in foods, blackberries and blueberries score near the top for fruits, whereas red cabbage and radishes are highest in anthocyanins amongst vegetables.4 Check out the recipes below for two fun ways to incorporate more of these power-packed foods into your diet!
Spicy red cabbage
Serves: 6 (serving size: 1½ cups)
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds red cabbage, cored, quartered and shredded (about 10 cups)
- 2 medium onions, chopped (about 1½ cups)
- 1 tart apple, cored, peeled and chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 cup pitted prunes, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon cumin seed
- 1 teaspoon coriander seed
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- Ground nutmeg, to taste
- ½ cup water
Directions
In a large pot, add all of the ingredients. Stir to mix thoroughly. Cover and cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat until the vegetables are tender, about 1 hour. Add water as necessary to prevent the cabbage from drying out. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve either warm or cold.
Nutritional analysis (per serving): Calories 148, total fat 0.5 g, saturated fat (trace), sodium 35 mg, total carbohydrate 34 g, dietary fiber 6 g, total sugars 19 g, protein 3 g
Apple berry cobbler
Serves: 6 (serving size: ⅔ cup)
Ingredients
For the filling:
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 2 cups chopped apples
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1½ tablespoons cornstarch
- For the topping:
- Egg white from 1 large egg
- ¼ cup soy milk
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- 1½ tablespoons brown sugar
- ¾ cup whole-wheat pastry flour
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly coat 6 individual ovenproof ramekins with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, add the raspberries, blueberries, apples, sugar, cinnamon, lemon zest and lemon juice. Stir to mix evenly. Add the cornstarch and stir until the cornstarch dissolves. Set aside.
In a separate bowl add the egg white and whisk until lightly beaten. Add the soy milk, salt, vanilla, sugar and pastry flour. Stir to mix well.
Divide the berry mixture evenly among the prepared dishes. Pour the topping over each. Arrange the ramekins on a large baking pan and place in oven.
Bake until the berries are tender and the topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Serve warm.
Nutritional analysis (per serving): Calories 136, total fat (trace), sodium 111 mg, total carbohydrate 31 g, dietary fiber 4 g, protein 3 g
Resources:
Pojer E, Mattivi F, Johnson D, Stockley CS. “The case for anthocyanin consumption to promote human health: a review.” Compr Rev Food Sci Food Safety 2013;12:483–508.
Wallace TC, Giusti MM. “Anthocyanins.” Advances in nutrition. 2015;6(5): 620–622.
Wu X, Beecher GR, Prior RL. “Concentrations of anthocyanins in common foods in the United States and estimation of normal consumption.” Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry.2006;54(11):4069-4075.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.