A recent study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reviewed the macronutrient dietary intake from 1999 to 2016 in the American diet. Macronutrients are those that give us calories including carbohydrates, protein and fats. The results revealed consumption of low-quality carbohydrates are still higher then consumption of high-quality carbohydrates. High intake of heart-damaging saturated fat remained as well.
Why is this information important? The quality of our diet is a major risk factor for health issues such as Type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and some types of cancer. The quality of our diet is an area we can control to reduce the risk of these diseases.
With recent fad diets such as the ketogenic diet, many Americans are under the impression that all carbs are bad for health, therefore cutting out carbs altogether is the answer. This is a common myth. Research, including this JAMA article, emphasizes the quality of the carbohydrate is what’s key in reducing health issues, not cutting out carbohydrates.
Carbohydrates provide calories or energy to the body. Protein and fats also provide energy, but the body prefers carbohydrates for digestion first for the instant energy necessary for brain and organ function. Carbohydrates are found in many food sources such as grains (breads, crackers, tortillas, cereals, pasta and rice), all fruits, vegetables, plant-based proteins (beans/legumes, soy) and some dairy (cows’ milk and yogurt).
Complex carbohydrates are nutrient dense, meaning there are larger amounts of essential nutrients in this food choice. Besides the essential nutrient of calories/energy, we need vitamins, minerals and water. Complex carbohydrates have more of these nutrients.
Whole grains such as oatmeal, have iron, zinc, B vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus, fiber and a little omega-3 (heart-healthy fat), to name a few. To compare, a refined grain such as a sugary cereal can be striped of fiber, omega-3 and some of the vitamins/minerals (if they are not fortified back in after the processing).
Consuming mostly complex carbohydrates and minimizing refined grains can prevent or better manage diseases such as Type 2 diabetes.
Here are some ideas to help increase complex carbohydrates in your diet:
- Swap chips with sliced raw vegetables such as cucumbers or mini bell peppers with your sandwich.
- Have a fruit or vegetable for a snack.
- Choose a whole grain option over a white refined grain. Example: whole grain bread, brown rice or whole wheat pasta.
- If you don’t like whole grain pasta reduce the amount you normally make by half and fill in with vegetables. Zoodles (making a noddle texture out of zucchini, sweet potatoes or carrots) are very popular right now.
- Use plain low-fat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream to improve quality carbohydrates and reduce saturated fat.
- Reduce the amount of meat in chili, soups and stews by half and replace the other half with beans or more veggies.
- When making a sandwich or wrap, load up on vegetables like tomatoes, lettuce or cucumber slices.
- Grill fruit such as peaches and pineapple along with the meat.
For more ideas or guidance on how you can improve your diet, call the Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447 or visit gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.
Baked blueberry oatmeal
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon ground flax
- ⅓ cup maple syrup
- 2 cups 1% milk
- 1 large egg
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries
- ¼ cup walnuts
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and grease an 8 x 8 inch baking dish.
Combine oats, baking powder, salt, flax and cinnamon in medium bowl. In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, milk, egg, melted butter and vanilla extract. Add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and stir until well combined and then add the blueberries. Pour the oatmeal mixture into the baking dish and top with walnuts.
Bake for 35-45 minutes or until set.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 280 calories, 11 g fat, 8 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 4.5 g fiber, 230 mg sodium
You have free articles remaining.
Spaghetti squash with meatballs marinara
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 large spaghetti squash
- 1 pound turkey sausage
- 1 jar marinara sauce
- Parmesan cheese, optional
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Fill 9x13-inch pan with about one inch of water.
Using caution, cut ends off spaghetti squash. Stand squash on flat end and cut in half. Use spoon to remove seeds and pulp. Place face down in baking pan. Bake for 45 minutes to one hour or until squash easily separates with a fork.
Meanwhile, make meatballs out of turkey sausage. Fry until cooked. Heat marinara sauce.
When squash is cooked, remove from oven and carefully flip face up to cool slightly. Scoop spaghetti squash onto plates. Top with hot marinara sauce and meatballs. Sprinkle with cheese if desired. Serve with a slice of whole grain bread.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 220 calories, 9 g fat, 16 g protein, 21 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 680 mg sodium
Lentil walnut burger
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic
- ¼ in. knob ginger
- ⅓ cup walnuts
- 1 teaspoon each cumin, coriander, garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper or paprika
- ¾ cup brown rice, cooked
- 1 (15 oz.) can lentils, rinsed and drained
- 1 flax egg (1 tablespoon ground flaxseed + 3 tablespoons water)
- 3-4 tablespoons gluten-free breadcrumbs or oat flour
Directions
Preheat griddle or fry pan to medium and spray with non-stick spray.
In food processor, combine all ingredients and pulse until combined. Form into 6 patties. Cook on griddle for 5-7 minutes, carefully flip and cook 5 minutes more. Patties should be crispy on the outside but will be delicate, so handle with care. Serve on bun with your favorite toppings.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (burger patty only): 150 calories, 4.5 g fat, 7 g protein, 19 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber and 115 mg sodium
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.