The holidays are upon us again. This time of year, there can be many exciting things happening. But if you are someone who has been working on improving your health, you may feel some anxiety about keeping those goals consistent. It is easy to fall into unwanted habits, but healthy habits are created when you are intentional about them. That means you need to plan and be purposeful about the habits you want to develop.
Below, are some tips to help you be more intentional about the goals you are trying to set. That way, once the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is over you will not feel the need to revamp yourself come the New Year!
Be realistic
If this is a time of year that you are going to be busier with commitments, take a step back and be flexibility with your goals. It may be tempting to revert to all-or-nothing thinking: “If I can’t do it all, then I won’t do any of it.” For example, maybe you have been exercising five days per week and now you find you have new commitments that wouldn’t allow you to get to the gym all five days. Instead of avoiding the gym altogether, can you exercise fewer days per week, go first thing in the morning before the day gets busy or shorten your time some days? Most people would agree that it is hardest to get back on track. This plan would prevent you from having to re-build your habit from scratch after the holidays are over. Anything is better than nothing at all!
Practice the 80-20 rule
We eat for two reasons—food keeps us alive and it tastes good. However, once you get busy, you might find that skipping meals is a habit you fall into. When you skip meals, you tend to go into your next meal over-hungry which can lead you to overeat. Instead, strive for balance using the 80/20 rule: 80 percent of your foods should come from three main meals and snacks in between, comprised of a combination of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy. Be intentional about not skipping these meals. That way when you want to enjoy the pleasure of eating (which comprises the other 20 percent), you’ll find better control of this enjoyment because the primary reason you are eating is planned.
Practice self-monitoring
It’s easy to assume since you want to make change, it will happen. Yet desire alone rarely produces change. Those that practice self-monitoring are more intentional about changes and therefore create consistency with their changes. Self-monitoring might mean tracking your steps daily to make sure you stay consistent with movement. It might mean journaling what you eat to see if you are consistent with portions or it could be tracking your sleep quality or quantity.
If you are going to use a journal to track what you eat, use it to build awareness of your behaviors with eating. Choose a week that is very busy and use a journal to help you with accountability and awareness. For example, if you want to be mindful about the amount of sweets you have (this would be that 20 percent pleasure eating), maybe you record every time you eat and the reason you are eating. If you notice after a couple of days you tend to grab a sweet every time you see it in the kitchen on the countertop, you’ve learned that you are triggered to eat when food is visible. You then can change your environment (put the food away) to help you control your response to eating more than you want.
Hopefully you have found these suggestions to be a tangible guide to help navigate through this holiday season or any busy or stressful season in life. Consistency is key to success!
Crispy Parmesan chickpeas
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups of chickpeas
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon grated lemon rind
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375 F. Spread chickpeas on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place the baking sheet with the chickpeas into the pre-heated oven and bake for 30 minutes. This helps the chickpeas dry out.
While the chickpeas are baking, in a medium bowl, whisk together the rest of the ingredients. When the chickpeas are done baking, take the hot chickpeas and place then into the bowl with the olive oil mixture and toss together.
Place the olive oil coated chickpeas back on the parchment lined baking sheet and place back into the oven to bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until the chickpeas are a golden brown.
Enjoy fresh out of the oven or wait until they cool down. Once they have cooled on a cooling rack, you can store in an airtight container for up to a week.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 130 calories, 6 g, fat, 5 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 240 mg sodium
Slow-cooker salsa chicken
Makes: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. of boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 2 cups of your favorite salsa
- 1 cup of Mexican blend cheese, shredded
Directions
In a slow-cooker, place your chicken breast at the bottom. Pour your salsa over the chicken. Cook at high for 4-5 hours or on low for 7-8 hours.
When the chicken is done cooking, take the chicken out and place it on a cutting board and shred it. Place the shredded chicken back in the slow-cooker and stir it all together with the salsa. Sprinkle the Mexican blend cheese over the chicken mixture.
This dish is tasty over a bed of whole grain rice. Enjoy!
Nutrition information: Per serving (does not include rice): 200 calories, 7 g fat, 29 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 370 mg sodium
