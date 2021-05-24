Rebecca Cripe: Creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Creating healthy lifestyle habits consists of two parts: knowledge and the application of it. For many people, the latter part is the hardest. As the saying goes, “Motivation is what gets you started, habit is what keeps you going.” Here are key tips and tools to help you start and maintain habits.
• Be intentional about how to get to your goal. Want to increase regular exercise? Great! Yet wanting to increase exercise is not enough (that would be your motivation). You need to have intentionality about increasing exercise. SMART goals can help you think about your first steps. SMART goal format is an acronym that stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Timebound. Specific: You want to be simple and sensible; “I will walk with my dog, after work.” Measurable: Breaking goal down into measurable parts: “I will walk three times this week.” Attainable: “Do I have limitations to walking?” Realistic: “For this week, can I confidently follow through with walking three days per week?” Timebound: “A clear start and finish date; by the end of this week, I will walk three times.”
• Self-monitor. Support is a big factor in success. One way for support is having accountability through journaling. Tools such as pedometers can support you in improving your exercise, by tracking your steps or the minutes you dedicate to exercise. When you check your progress throughout the day or week, you are keeping this goal a priority.
Self-monitoring can also help with awareness. Maybe you want to lower your sodium intake. Track your total intake in one day or a week. You are tracking to investigate (not judge yourself!) Once you gain awareness then you have clarity about what needs to change. Use your SMART goal to be intentional about the change.
• Mindset matters. The habits you worked on to create the change you desire, must continue for life. There is no finish line to these changes. You will get off track but don’t focus on those setbacks, focus on getting back on track. You are in control of your success!
Making a lifestyle change is hard work and will be overwhelming at times. If you feel overwhelmed or unsure where to start making changes to improve your health where nutrition plays a role, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist can help. Call Gundersen’s Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447 for an appointment with a dietitian.
Fruity granola
Makes 15 servings
- ⅔ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ cup pistachios
- ¼ cup pecans
- ¼ cup slivered almonds
- ¾ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- ⅓ cup pure maple syrup
- ½ cup dried cherries
- ½ cup chopped apricots
Pre-heat the oven to 300 degrees. Line a 9x13 baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, toss together the rolled oats, nuts and unsweetened shredded coconut. In a smaller bowl, combine oil, brown sugar and syrup. Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients and stir until evenly coated. Spread the granola evenly on the baking sheet.
Bake for a total of 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes so it doesn’t burn or cook too much on one side.
Granola is done when it is golden brown. Let it cool on countertop for one to two hours. Once cooled, mix the dried fruit. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. Enjoy over yogurt for a quick breakfast or snack!
Mediterranean tuna and pasta salad recipe
Makes 3 servings
- Salad
- 2, 5 oz. cans tuna
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup chopped cucumbers
- ½ cup kalamata olives, pits removed and chopped
- 1 cup cooked pasta
- Dressing
- 4 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. dried oregano
- ¼ cup fresh chopped parsley
Preparation: Fill a small to medium pot with water and bring to a boil. Add ½ cup pasta of your choice and cook until done. Drain water, rinse briefly in cold water and set aside to cool.
Add the ingredients for the dressing to a medium bowl and stir to combine. Add the remaining ingredients except the pasta to the bowl with the dressing and stir until salad ingredients are coated with dressing. Then gently stir pasta into the salad.
Serve cold.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 400 calories, 26 g fat, 21 g protein, 18 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 620 mg sodium