Rebecca Cripe: Creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Creating healthy lifestyle habits consists of two parts: knowledge and the application of it. For many people, the latter part is the hardest. As the saying goes, “Motivation is what gets you started, habit is what keeps you going.” Here are key tips and tools to help you start and maintain habits.

• Be intentional about how to get to your goal. Want to increase regular exercise? Great! Yet wanting to increase exercise is not enough (that would be your motivation). You need to have intentionality about increasing exercise. SMART goals can help you think about your first steps. SMART goal format is an acronym that stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Timebound. Specific: You want to be simple and sensible; “I will walk with my dog, after work.” Measurable: Breaking goal down into measurable parts: “I will walk three times this week.” Attainable: “Do I have limitations to walking?” Realistic: “For this week, can I confidently follow through with walking three days per week?” Timebound: “A clear start and finish date; by the end of this week, I will walk three times.”