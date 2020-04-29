Rebecca Cripe: No fooling, diets do work…but only in the short term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are a quarter the way through 2020 and google searches are still populated with inquiries about keto, intermittent fasting, celebrity diets, very low-calorie diets … all looking for the silver bullet to weight loss and better health.

Ironically, as more information is searched for, when more people in America continue to follow the latest diet, we have the highest rates of population health issues; type II diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol and sleep apnea. What gives? What is going on here?

It’s important that I define how I’m using the word “diet” in reference to its validity. When we hear the word diet, we think it as a verb, “restrict oneself to small amounts or special kinds of food in order to lose weight.”

When I work with a patient to improve health, they normally have tried some or many diets. A typical response I hear to dieting: “I did (specific diet), it worked. I lost X amount of weight, improved my labs but then I gained it all back and then some.”