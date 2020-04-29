Rebecca Cripe: No fooling, diets do work…but only in the short term

We are a quarter the way through 2020 and google searches are still populated with inquiries about keto, intermittent fasting, celebrity diets, very low-calorie diets … all looking for the silver bullet to weight loss and better health.
Ironically, as more information is searched for, when more people in America continue to follow the latest diet, we have the highest rates of population health issues; type II diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol and sleep apnea. What gives? What is going on here?
It’s important that I define how I’m using the word “diet” in reference to its validity. When we hear the word diet, we think it as a verb, “restrict oneself to small amounts or special kinds of food in order to lose weight.”
When I work with a patient to improve health, they normally have tried some or many diets. A typical response I hear to dieting: “I did (specific diet), it worked. I lost X amount of weight, improved my labs but then I gained it all back and then some.”
And that’s just it — diets do work, but only in the short term. People are left to think they have done something wrong and then move on to the next diet, in hopes of losing weight again. Yet the reality is they will lose less and continue to gain more weight over time, which leads to poor quality of life and health. Research suggests that only 5% of dieters will maintain weight loss long term. Yes, that means 95% will regain all weight back if not more.
So, what is a health-conscious person to do, you likely are asking?
The answer: Stop dieting and make a lifestyle change.
That lifestyle change should be the word “diet” used as a noun; “the kinds of food that a person, animal, or community habitually eats.” Let’s look at the key components of a healthy lifestyle change to improve health related issues:
1. Fuel your body. It’s important to remember that humans are designed to eat. Eating fuels your body to perform at its best. That means you need to fuel on a regular basis (structure) and with quality food (balance).
Structure involves eating with in first two hours of waking, then every 3-5 hours after that. Balance is eating the essential nutrients which are carbohydrates, protein, fats, vitamins, minerals, water. We find these essential nutrients dispersed within the five foods groups: grains, protein, fruits, vegetables and dairy. A meal should equal at least three of the five food groups and snacks should be one to two food groups. By following this guide to meal planning, you’ll be increasing the right types of fuel to help your body.
2. Portion is key. Your body only needs so much of these essential nutrients at time. If you consume too much, then it’s just too much for your body. When you are consistently taking in higher portions, this contributes to health issues such as increase weight gain (consistently consuming too many calories), high blood pressure (too much sodium), high cholesterol (too much saturated fats and trans fats), etc.
All these issues are caused by portion distortion: people tend to regard excessive portions as normal amounts. By educating yourself with the right portion, you provide your body with what is needed at that time. General portion guides are provided on credible websites such as www.eatright.org or www.myplate.gov. Portion needs vary with age, gender, activity level, so you may want to consult a registered dietitian to help you know what your specific needs are.
3. Move that body. Human bodies are also meant to move and move often. The American Heart Association recommends at least 30 minutes daily of a heart-pumping physical activity per day or 150 minutes per week. This movement aids in weight management, blood sugar regulation, reduction of high triglycerides and improves quality of sleep, just to name a few.
4. Rethink how you cope and take care of yourself. It’s a social norm to use food in ways that help us deal with the spectrum of emotions; boredom, stress, loneliness, anxiety, habit and eating because others are eating.
The lack of adequate coping skills produces poor choices and excessive eating. This pattern of overeating, which makes a person feel run down results in a desire for people to look for the latest diet to gain control of their quality of life. But that extreme change is not sustainable long term. People fall right back to their old habits and the cycle continues. Coping is using healthy strategies and skills to manage routine stress that can be internal (mental or emotional) or external (physical). The way you cope is really what will set the tone for a lifestyle change.
If you are looking to end the exhausting cycle of dieting, you may want to enlist the help of a registered dietitian. Call Gundersen Health System’s Nutrition Therapy department at 608-775-3447 to get started.
Slow cooker black bean soup
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
1 lb. bag of dry black beans, rinsed
3 celery stalks, chopped
3 teaspoons of garlic, minced
2 green bell peppers, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 15 oz. can diced tomatoes
1 jalapeno pepper, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon paprika
2 tablespoons cumin
1 teaspoon salt
2 bay leaves
Directions
Place all the ingredients in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 8-10 hours.
You can serve with your favorite toppings such as shredded cheese, avocado, plain Greek yogurt or chopped green onions.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (toppings not included): 340 calories, 2 g fat, 21 g protein, 60 g carbohydrate, 21 g fiber, 610 mg sodium.
No-knead bread
Makes 10 servings
Ingredients
1½ cups whole wheat flour*
1½ cups bread flour or all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon active dry yeast
1 teaspoon salt
1½ cups lukewarm water (120-130 degrees F)
Directions
In a large bowl, mix together the flours, yeast and salt. Add the water, mixing until completely combined.
Cover the dough in the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Let this dough sit on the countertop for three hours at room temperature.
The dough will appear puffy and dotted with bubbles. You will need a Dutch oven to bake your bread. Place your Dutch oven, with the lid on, in the middle rack of the oven and turn the oven on to 450 degrees F.
While the oven is preheating, transfer the dough to a well-floured surface (you can use the same flour you used for the dough). Using a scraper or your well-floured hands, fold dough over 10-12 times and shape into a rough ball. Place on a sheet of parchment paper and cover with a towel on the countertop. Let stand on countertop for about 35 minutes.
When oven reaches 450 degrees use oven gloves to carefully remove the lid and lift the parchment paper with dough and place gently into the hot pot. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove lid and parchment paper. Return, uncovered, to oven and bake 10-15 minutes.
When done, remove from pot and cool on wire rack for a couple of hours before slicing.
*Note: Test recipe used Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery, Prairie Gold Premium 100% White Whole Wheat Flour.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 160 calories, 1 g fat, 5 g protein, 34 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 230 mg sodium
Rebecca Cripe is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.
