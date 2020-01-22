Rebecca Stetzer: Eating should be pleasurable, not stressful

I know you’ve Googled it on at least one occasion, or have made a similar inquiry with a food: “Is ____ good for me?” or “Is it bad if I eat more than one cup of grapes in a sitting?” or “How many times a week can I really eat ice cream?”
Only in the past 50 to 60 years have people been so concerned with exactly what to eat, how much to eat and how often to eat it, increasing in rigidity to the point that no one really knows how to eat anymore. And I don’t mean that no one has yet uncovered the secret of precisely how to eat, but that so many are either over-reliant on rigid meal plans or just throwing in the towel and giving up on eating healthfully entirely.
So, what’s the problem with overanalyzing everything we put into our mouths? Well, there are several:
It breeds anxiety.
- Have you ever worried about what you should be eating before you eat, and then worried about what you just ate after eating it? Chronic stress is rough on the body, and emotionally draining. Anxiety and guilt or shame around food choices adds unnecessary stress. Anxiety, guilt and shame around eating are also disordered. Disordered eating, if conditions are right, can manifest into a full-blown eating disorder.
It limits your diet.
- Once you start finding reasons to eat less of a food, limit how often you eat it or eliminate it entirely, your list of allowed foods becomes, sadly, very short. That means you’ll be lacking nutrients and pleasure and satisfaction from eating. It also means you’re setting yourself up to overdo it when you do eat that food, which creates anxiety, guilt and shame.
You’ll lose trust in your body.
- Your body is so wise! You were born with the ability to instinctively know when you are hungry, when you are full, when you’re satisfied or dissatisfied with food choices. Your body tells you when it needs fuel, when it needs rest, when it needs community and when it needs alone time. Those are all internal cues that can, over time, become distorted or confused when external cues (like meal plans, diets, weight discrimination, stressors, etc.) become too noisy and take charge.
You’ll stop trying altogether.
- Just as a pendulum swings from side to side once it’s put into motion, when you eventually get sick of rigid eating you’re likely to swing to the other extreme: not caring whatsoever. That can have physical and emotional detriments as well. Having no regard for the role of nutrition in health and ignoring your body’s fullness and satiety cues can leave you feeling sick and sluggish. And there’s that anxiety, guilt and shame piece again.
So, what’s the alternative? Instead of striving for perfection, let “for the most part” be your goal. Include fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and dairy at each meal, for the most part. Reject all the noise of external cues and turn inwardly to your body’s wisdom. Aim to pay attention to and honor your body’s fullness cues, for the most part. Choose foods for the body more often than foods for the soul but give yourself permission and take pleasure in eating for the soul.
Eating should not add stress to your life. If you find yourself feeling anxiety, stress, guilt or shame around eating, seek the help of an understanding healthcare professional to help you sort through that. Gundersen Health System’s Nutrition Therapy is a great place to start! Call (608) 775-3447 to schedule a visit with a registered dietitian or to learn more.
African stew
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup diced sweet potatoes
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 (15-ounce) jar of marinara sauce
- 2 cups water
- 1 (15-ounce) can Great Northern beans (or any white bean), no salt added
- ¼ cup natural smooth peanut butter
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon curry powder
Directions
Heat olive oil in a skillet over med-high heat. Sauté onion and garlic until just softened. Add sweet potatoes, carrots, marinara sauce, water, beans, peanut butter, ginger and curry powder. Simmer until sweet potatoes and carrots are tender. Serve and enjoy!
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 302 calories, 11 g fat, 10 g protein, 41 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 406 mg sodium
Slow cooker chicken teriyaki
Makes: 8 servings
Directions
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup chopped white onion
- ½ cup honey
- ½ cup soy sauce, reduced sodium
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
- ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup cold water
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- Optional garnish: sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds
Directions
Add the chicken breasts to the bottom of your slow cooker in a single layer.
In a separate bowl, whisk together garlic, onion, honey, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and black pepper until combined. Pour mixture on top of chicken breasts.
Cover slow cooker and cook on high for 4-5 hours, or until the chicken is cooked through and shreds easily with a fork. Remove the chicken with a slotted spoon to a separate bowl and shred it using two forks. Transfer remaining teriyaki sauce from slow cooker to a medium saucepan.
Meanwhile in a separate bowl, whisk together cold water and cornstarch until the cornstarch is dissolved and no longer lumpy. Pour cornstarch slurry into teriyaki sauce mixture and whisk to combine. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, and let it boil about 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat and pour sauce on top of shredded chicken. Toss to combine.
Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds if desired. May serve over cooked rice, or on a bun or wrap.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (not including garnishes or add-ons): 227 calories, 3 g fat, 24 g carbohydrate, 25 g protein, 0 g dietary fiber, 778 mg sodium
Rebecca Stetzer is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.