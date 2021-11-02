Rebecca Stetzer: It’s okay to eat when you’re not hungry

Intuitive eating has gained traction as a method of eating that tunes into natural signals of hunger and fullness and puts pleasure and satisfaction when eating as the goal. Unfortunately, many people have translated eating intuitively as eating only when physically hungry. There are a few issues that arise when you eat only when hungry:

Food isn’t always available. Let’s say you aren’t hungry while you’re getting ready for work in the morning. But your schedule doesn’t allow you to stop and eat whenever you do get hungry. You may get hunger pangs and have trouble concentrating by 10 a.m. and lunch isn’t until 12:30 p.m. It may seem like your body is OK running on an empty tank for a little while, but eventually it will start to rebel.

You may rarely feel hungry. Some people find it difficult to decipher hunger cues, or maybe have a health condition (such as disordered eating, gastrointestinal conditions, anxiety or depression, etc.) that makes it hard to feel hungry. You could wait until you feel hungry to eat, but that might mean hours or even an entire day before you eat something, and you would not get adequate calories, protein and other nutrients from food your body needs.

Food isn’t strictly fuel. There’s no doubt food is enjoyable. If it wasn’t, there would be less of a drive to seek food and humans would struggle to survive. If you only ate for hunger, there would be less pleasure and satisfaction from food. That would mean no favorite foods, no coffee or cozy cup of tea on a cool day, no dessert with dinner and definitely no holiday or celebratory eating. What is life without those pleasures?

Not only is it OK to eat when you’re not hungry, but it’s often a smart self-care decision to eat when not hungry. Eating in anticipation of your body’s nutritional needs is equivalent to going to the bathroom before a long trip; you do it because it will prevent future bodily discomfort.

Nutrition research may be ever-changing, but what remains consistent is that humans need regular fueling. Breaking the overnight fast with food within two hours of waking and eating about every three to five hours throughout the day is best. Eating breakfast, even when you’re not hungry, will prevent the dip in focus, energy and mood before you have an opportunity to eat again. Eating regularly throughout the day will likely provide you with adequate calories, protein and nutrients even when your anxiety, depression or other medical condition prevents your body from telling you it needs fuel.

Food is meant to be enjoyed. Which means sometimes you will enjoy food when you’re not hungry and that’s OK. If you’re worried about whether you’re eating enough, how often you’re eating when you’re not hungry, or if you are concerned that food has become your primary tool for coping with emotions, seek the help of an intuitive eating-informed registered dietitian. Gundersen Health System’s Nutrition Therapy Department is a great place to start. Call (608) 775-3447 to get support.

Easy Butternut Squash Soup

Makes 6 servings

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 (3-lb.) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage

½ Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

4 cups vegetable broth

Optional garnishes: chopped parsley, toasted pepitas

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, salt and pepper. Sauté until soft, 5-8 minutes. Add the squash, cook until it begins to soften, stirring occasionally, about 8-10 minutes.

Add the garlic, sage, rosemary and ginger. Stir and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute, until ginger is fragrant. Add broth. Bring to a boil. Cover, and reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer until squash is fork tender, about 20-30 minutes.

Let cool sightly and pour the soup into a blender, working in batches, and blend until smooth. You may also use an immersion blender. Serve with garnishes, if desired.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 150 calories, 5 g fat, 3 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 650 mg sodium

Herbed Mushroom Ravioli

Makes 6 servings.

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 lb. mushrooms, sliced

4 Tbsp. butter

2 garlic cloves, smashed

2 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

1 Tbsp. fresh chopped sage

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 lb. cheese ravioli

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the ravioli according to package directions until al dente. Reserve ½ cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain ravioli.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add shallots and cook until fragrant, about 2-3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Cook without stirring for 5 minutes until golden, then stir and continue cooking until the mushrooms have caramelized, about 3-5 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium. Add butter, garlic, thyme and sage. Cook while stirring occasionally, until garlic is caramelized, about 5 minutes.

Add the balsamic vinegar and a splash of the pasta cooking water. Cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and discharge the garlic cloves.

Divide the ravioli among bowls and spoon mushroom sauce over top.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 270 calories, 18 g fat, 9 g protein, 21 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 550 mg sodium

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0