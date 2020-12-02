Rebecca Stetzer: Nix the diet talk this holiday season

Imagine you’re a child. Imagine you’re sitting at the table enjoying your holiday meal with family and friends. Then you hear it. It’s subtle. Aunt Kathy is talking about cutting carbs again after the holidays. Uncle Ned said his doctor told him he needs to lose weight. Cousin Linda laments that she’ll go over her daily calorie limit if she eats the pumpkin pie. The diet talk.

You stop chewing for a second and wonder why your family members are so concerned with diets, losing weight and changing their bodies. You look down at your plate. What is it about this food that everyone is so afraid of? Isn’t food wonderful and shouldn’t everyone enjoy it?

You start to wonder whether you should have a second slice of pie. You start to wonder if it’s OK to just be you or if you should try to change your appearance. Your grandma says you are perfect just the way you are, but you start to wonder if all those adults are so unhappy with their bodies, maybe just being you isn’t good enough.