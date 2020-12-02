Rebecca Stetzer: Nix the diet talk this holiday season

Imagine you’re a child. Imagine you’re sitting at the table enjoying your holiday meal with family and friends. Then you hear it. It’s subtle. Aunt Kathy is talking about cutting carbs again after the holidays. Uncle Ned said his doctor told him he needs to lose weight. Cousin Linda laments that she’ll go over her daily calorie limit if she eats the pumpkin pie. The diet talk.
You stop chewing for a second and wonder why your family members are so concerned with diets, losing weight and changing their bodies. You look down at your plate. What is it about this food that everyone is so afraid of? Isn’t food wonderful and shouldn’t everyone enjoy it?
You start to wonder whether you should have a second slice of pie. You start to wonder if it’s OK to just be you or if you should try to change your appearance. Your grandma says you are perfect just the way you are, but you start to wonder if all those adults are so unhappy with their bodies, maybe just being you isn’t good enough.
The scenario depicted above happens every day. Maybe you remember going through the phases of self-love to self-loathing during your own childhood, influenced by the people in your life. It’s not your fault. Our society has raised generations of people who are taught to distrust their bodies and attempt to change their bodies repeatedly through dieting. Diet talk feels like the norm. Shame and embarrassment of our bodies feels like the norm. The ongoing journey toward the thin ideal has been ingrained in our heads.
Diet talk is exhausting. A typical person has diet thoughts, engages in diet talk and shames their body daily. For many, an ongoing life goal is to lose weight and keep it off. But what does this accomplish? Losing weight is not your purpose on this planet. Energy and time put toward overanalyzing food choices, emphasizing your weight and criticizing others is energy and time wasted that could be put toward more meaningful acts. Judging other body shapes and lifestyle choices is not bringing us together and is certainly not teaching the next generation to love themselves.
So why not try to handle things differently this holiday? Challenge yourself and your family to talk positively about the food they’re eating, about each other and, most importantly, about themselves. No talk of needing exercise to work off what you ate. No talk of goals to change your weight or body shape. Instead of setting a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, resolve to lose the diet talk. Resolve to respect your body, respect food as nourishment and fuel for your body, and respect everyone around you. Resolve to model healthy lifestyle habits to your children or grandchildren, and to raise the next generation as intuitive eaters instead of chronic dieters.
Green Bean Casserole
Makes 12 servings
- 2 lb. green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 lb. mushrooms, chopped
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¾ tsp. dried thyme
- 1½ cups milk
- ¼ cup water
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2.8 ounce container of prepared crispy fried onions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Bring one inch of water to a boil in a large pot, add beans, cover and steam until tender-crisp, about three to four minutes. Remove beans and drain water. Wipe pot clean.
Add oil to the pot and heat over medium heat. Add diced onion and cook until softened, about four minutes. Stir in mushrooms, garlic, salt, thyme and pepper. Cook until mushrooms are tender and liquid is almost evaporated, three to five minutes.
Pour in milk and bring to a simmer. Combine water and cornstarch in a small bowl. When milk is simmering, stir in the cornstarch mixture and cook until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about one to two minutes. Stir in green beans.
Transfer the entire mixture to the 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with the crispy fried onions. Bake the casserole until bubbling, 20 to 30 minutes.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 105 calories, 5 g fat, 4 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 260 mg sodium
Fruit Christmas Tree Centerpiece
Makes 20 servings
- 1 ripe pineapple
- 1 pear (slightly underripe)
- 2 clementines, peeled and segments separated
- 3 kiwi, peeled and chopped into sixths
- 8 oz. strawberries, stems removed
- 6 oz. blackberries
- 1 ½ cups red grapes
- 1 ½ cups green grapes
- 1 bamboo skewer
- Toothpicks
Slice top and bottom off pineapple, then cut a thin slice from the top. Press a star-shaped cookie cutter into the center of the thin slice and set star aside.
Slice a little off the sides of the pineapple at an angle to create a cone shape. Push the bamboo skewer through the center, then skewer the pear on top, leaving the top of the skewer uncovered for the star later.
Place pineapple onto a serving tray then insert toothpicks around pineapple and pear at a slight angle. Place various fruit pieces onto the toothpicks, filling in all the spaces so that you can’t see the pineapple underneath. Add the pineapple star to the top. Serve immediately, or you can cover carefully with plastic wrap and serve the next day.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 60 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g protein, 16 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 0 mg sodium
Rebecca Stetzer is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.