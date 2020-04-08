Rebecca Stetzer: Nutritional self-care tips in a time of global crisis

5. If you’re finding your eating habits are completely upended by current food availability: Do not panic! Diet culture will try to tell you that the non-perishables and processed foods you may be leaning on right now are bad. Let me reassure you that your body is wise, resilient and strong and it knows what to do with these foods. I cannot stress this enough: eating enough of anything is superior to trying to restrict your intake to limit these foods. Emotional eating is not only normal but using food to cope can be effective in keeping you afloat when stressors are overwhelming. Give yourself permission to use food for comfort!