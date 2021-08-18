Rebecca Stetzer: Raising an intuitive eater

Back to school preparations are underway. While you’re checking off items on school supplies lists and shopping for clothes for those growing bodies, you may also be thinking about getting back to packing lunches or talking with your child about the school lunch menu. But for the time-being, let’s put aside the idea of what your child is eating and consider how they are eating.
Kids are born intuitive eaters; they are self-regulating in terms of how much food they need. They listen to and trust their hunger and fullness signals. Adults often try to encourage children to eat less or more or choose different foods. The pushier adults are, the more children will push back. The problem is they are reacting to you and ignoring their inner signals; it becomes all about the power struggle and the food is forgotten. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle, teacher or childcare provider, here’s how you can support a child’s intuitive relationship to food and eating:
- Children grow in spurts; sometimes they eat as much as an adult and sometimes they pick at their food. If left alone and not nudged, they will get everything they need over time.
- Rather than focusing on a single meal or day of eating, look at the whole week. You may notice your child does get a variety of foods and will likely be getting the nutrition they need.
- Children’s food preferences will change, sometimes frequently and abruptly. Your child might want only peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for weeks and then not touch them for months. If you don’t make judgments (“You used to love this food! Why aren’t you eating it now?”) they will likely go back to eating it at some point.
Avoid telling children that some foods are “good,” and some foods are “bad” or “junk,” as that can instill feelings of guilt or shame for eating something that is perceived as having no value. Instead, tell children that “fun food” isn’t necessarily nutritious for the body, but exists to taste good and be enjoyed.
- Don’t restrict access to fun foods. If your child never gets a cookie or another fun food in their lunchbox, there’s a good chance they’ll be trading a food they have for another kid’s cookie. Having access to fun foods without guilt or shame for eating them will reduce the risk of your child fixating on – and potentially overeating – these foods.
- Role model for your child by enjoying a variety of foods yourself, both nutritious foods and fun foods.
Food is for hunger, satisfaction, and nourishment. Supporting a child’s intuitive eating cues means cultivating a positive and peaceful relationship with food, setting them up for trusting and respecting their bodies as adults. Whether it’s in the home, school lunchroom, restaurant or at an event, your role in raising intuitive eaters is powerful.
It is important to note that while most children can self-regulate their eating, if your child is not growing or has a very limited diet you may benefit from working with a dietitian. If you’re looking for guidance in raising intuitive eaters, or changing your own relationship with food, call the Gundersen Nutrition Therapy Department at (608) 775-3447 and ask to meet with an intuitive eating registered dietitian.
Mediterranean Turkey Burgers
Makes 4 servings
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey
- ¼ cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
- 4 oz. crumbled feta cheese
- 1 ½ cups spinach, chopped finely
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
Combine ingredients in a large bowl until well mixed. Heat olive oil in a large frying pan on medium heat or preheat grill.
Form meat mixture into four equally sized burger patties. Cook burgers until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about five minutes on each side. Serve on a bun with favorite toppings.
Nutrition analysis per serving (without bun and toppings): 210 calories, 6 g fat, 34 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 370 mg sodium
Lazy Day Beef Stew slow cooker
Makes 6 servings
- 2 lb. beef stew meat, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
- 2 (14 oz.) cans reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed, drained
- 1 (15 oz.) can no-salt added diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 cup water
- 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 cup uncooked ditalini or other small pasta
- Shredded Romano cheese (optional)
Combine beef, broth, chickpeas, tomatoes, water, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in slow cooker; toss to coat well. Cover and cook on high for 5 hours or on low for 8 hours.
Stir in mixed vegetables and pasta. Continue cooking, covered, one hour or until beef and pasta are tender. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Stir well before serving. Serve with cheese, if desired.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 410 calories, 9 g fat, 42 g protein, 41 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 720 mg sodium
Rebecca Stetzer is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian