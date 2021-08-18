Rebecca Stetzer: Raising an intuitive eater

Back to school preparations are underway. While you’re checking off items on school supplies lists and shopping for clothes for those growing bodies, you may also be thinking about getting back to packing lunches or talking with your child about the school lunch menu. But for the time-being, let’s put aside the idea of what your child is eating and consider how they are eating.

Kids are born intuitive eaters; they are self-regulating in terms of how much food they need. They listen to and trust their hunger and fullness signals. Adults often try to encourage children to eat less or more or choose different foods. The pushier adults are, the more children will push back. The problem is they are reacting to you and ignoring their inner signals; it becomes all about the power struggle and the food is forgotten. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle, teacher or childcare provider, here’s how you can support a child’s intuitive relationship to food and eating: