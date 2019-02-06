We live in a fast-paced world, juggling multiple things at a time: work, caring for loved ones, and social events and other obligations. It’s natural to view cooking as one more thing to juggle.
You may feel you don’t have time to cook and rely on convenience foods too often — whether it’s eating out, take-in, frozen or boxed foods. But all too often, these food options tend to be excessive in sodium, simple carbohydrates and heart damaging fats (saturated and trans). It’s not bad to have these options occasionally, but most Americans rely on these options at least 50 percent of the week, which causes a diet imbalance. This imbalance can lead to health issues such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and increased weight.
Your freezer — yes, your freezer — can help you eat healthier meals. Prepare larger meals and freeze the leftovers in pre-portioned servings ready to go ahead of time. This saves time on cooking on days you have a busy schedule. Freezing is also a great way to preserve nutrients in food.
You can freeze almost all foods, except eggs in the shell and food in a can (you can take the food out of the can and then freeze it). Freezing preserves the quality of food, but it may affect the texture after it thaws. Therefore, it’s important to consider how you will use the defrosted food. For example, due to the water content in fruit the texture will be softer after thawing. This may be undesirable for many people to use in oatmeal, but not noticeable if blended into a smoothie or used in baking.
Here are some ways you can use your freezer to make healthier foods more convenient:
Meats
Meat takes the longest to prepare of any food group. Tip: When you grocery shop, pick up a family pack of lean meat such as boneless/skinless chicken breast, season with an all-purpose seasoning, then cook to your preference. Once the meat is completely cooled, package in 1- to 2-pound portions. You can use it later in a quick soup, casserole or sauce to go with pasta. Or you can just defrost and use it in a wrap or on top of a salad.
Rice
Whole grain rice, such as brown rice, is a great option to have as a side or in a dish. But because it’s a whole grain it can take up to 45 minutes to cook. To save time, you can cook a large batch, then freeze it in 1- to 2-cup containers (after completely cooled) and use it in soup, casserole or stir-fry.
Fruit
If you’re not sure if you can eat all your fresh fruit before it goes bad, try freezing it. Cut up any kind of fruit and place it in a single layer on parchment paper. Then place it in a freezer for at least four hours. Once frozen, store in gallon freezer bags for future use. In a smoothie, try frozen bananas with no ice. It makes them thicker!
Beans/legumes
These are an excellent source of plant-based protein that is non-fat and high in fiber. If you have leftover beans, you can just place in the freezer for future use in soups, casseroles and wraps!
Chocolate peanut butter banana protein shake
Makes: 1 serving
Ingredients
- ½ cup frozen banana
- ¾ cup skim milk
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt, plain
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- ¼ cup of plain protein powder *
Directions
Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend for 2-3 minutes, until all ingredients are blended together. Then enjoy!
Nutrition information: Per serving: 370 calories, 12 g fat, 32 g protein, 39 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 180 mg sodium.
*Test shake was made with Bob Red Mills Plain Whey Protein powder
Stuffed pita with cheesy scrambled eggs
Makes: 1 serving
Ingredients
- 2 medium eggs, scrambled
- ¼ cup of shredded mild cheddar cheese
- ½ whole wheat pita pocket
Directions
Scramble the eggs in a microwave safe bowl. Place in the microwave, uncovered, and cook on high for 50 seconds. If it’s not fully cooked, place back in the microwave for another 5 seconds until it’s cooked to your liking.
Mix the cheese with the eggs and place in the pita pocket. Enjoy!
Nutrition information: Per serving: 310 calories, 19 g of fat, 21 g of protein, 15 g of carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 420 mg of sodium
