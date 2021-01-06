Romi Londre: Beans for your gut health

Jan. 6 is National Bean day. We all know that beans are a good source of protein and fiber as well as a tasty side for a brat, but did you know the role they can play in improving your gut health?
Beans are considered legumes or pulses, which are a class of vegetables that includes lentils, peas and beans. Beans promote gut health as they are high in both soluble fiber and fermentable fibers. Soluble fiber holds onto water and promotes bowel regularity and fullness. The fermentable fiber in beans serves as a source of prebiotics- food for your gut microbiome.
Our body’s microbiome has gotten more attention in the past few years and there is still a lot to learn regarding its impact on our health. The term microbiome refers to the community of microorganisms that live in our bodies. We depend on our gut microbiome to help us:
- Digest fiber
- Maintain intestinal wall health
- Produce energy for intestinal cells
- Make certain vitamins
- Reduce gut permeability (leaky gut)
- Promote a strong immune system
Diverse gut microbiomes are associated with better health while low diversity and unbalanced microbiomes are associated with bacterial infections and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, etc . There are a couple big things we can do to help promote a healthy, diverse microbiome:
- Eat complex carbohydrates: Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes provide fuel for the good bacteria (which in turn produce energy compounds for our cells). Diets high in plant-based foods boast a more diverse microbiome.
- Limit saturated fat: Diets high in saturated fat are associated with less diversity in the microbiome and an increase in bad microbes that have the potential to disrupt the immune system and contribute to inflammation. Foods high in saturated fat include high fat meats, processed meats, high fat dairy products, snack cakes and coconut oil.
- Not only do beans promote gut health, there is evidence that including beans regularly in your diet can improve blood glucose and cholesterol levels as well as prevent some types of cancer. Yet another benefit is that they are low cost- plus there are so many different varieties of beans to try you’re bound to find some you like! The recipes below are a quick and easy way to work some beans into your diet and feed your gut microbiome.
Pesto Chicken and White Bean Soup
Serves 8
4 cups low-sodium broth
3 cups fresh spinach
2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
2 (14-ounce) cans cannellini or northern beans, rinsed, drained
1/3 cup pesto
Optional topping: grated Parmesan cheese
Directions: Stir together chicken stock, spinach, chicken, beans in a medium saucepan. Cook over high heat until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium, stir in the pesto, and let the soup continue to simmer for 2 minutes. Serve warm, topped with Parmesan cheese if desired.
Nutritionals (per 1 cup): Calories 220, Fat 6 g, Saturated fat 1 g, Monounsaturated fat 3 g, Polyunsaturated fat 2 g, Sodium 270 mg, Carbohydrates 17 g, Fiber 5 g, Protein 19 g
Baked Quesadillas
Serves 16
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 2 cups vegetable of choice, fresh or frozen (corn, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, onion, etc.)
- 1-15.5 oz can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 8 8-inch whole grain tortillas
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- Cooking spray
Directions: Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add vegetables of choice and sauté until vegetables are tender. Meanwhile, in bowl, coarsely mash beans with a fork. Next, preheat oven to 475°F. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper and begin assembling the quesadillas. Spray one side of each tortilla with cooking spray and place this side down on the baking sheet. Divided the black beans and cooked vegetables between the tortillas, covering half of the unsprayed side. Top with cheese then fold in half. Place on baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Cut into 4 wedges.