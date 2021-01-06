Romi Londre: Beans for your gut health

Jan. 6 is National Bean day. We all know that beans are a good source of protein and fiber as well as a tasty side for a brat, but did you know the role they can play in improving your gut health?

Beans are considered legumes or pulses, which are a class of vegetables that includes lentils, peas and beans. Beans promote gut health as they are high in both soluble fiber and fermentable fibers. Soluble fiber holds onto water and promotes bowel regularity and fullness. The fermentable fiber in beans serves as a source of prebiotics- food for your gut microbiome.

Our body’s microbiome has gotten more attention in the past few years and there is still a lot to learn regarding its impact on our health. The term microbiome refers to the community of microorganisms that live in our bodies. We depend on our gut microbiome to help us:

Digest fiber

Maintain intestinal wall health

Produce energy for intestinal cells

Make certain vitamins

Reduce gut permeability (leaky gut)

Promote a strong immune system