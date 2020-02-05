Romi Londre: Cooking for one (or two)

When faced with the task of cooking for one or two people, we often find ourselves reaching for the takeout menu or hitting up the drive through. Those options seem simple enough, but they tend to take a toll on our health and our wallets when they become a regular habit. Here are a few tips to help make cooking for one or two more manageable.

Making a meal plan can help cut down on waste and break up the monotony of traditional meals for one. Sketch out at least your suppers for the week and be mindful to use ingredients several ways. Especially with produce, if we don’t plan on incorporating an ingredient in more than one meal, it often gets forgotten and left to decay in the crisper. If you buy a bag of spinach for the week start off with a spinach salad, toss some in a smoothie, sauté some with garlic and mix with pasta and chicken, and throw the rest in some soup with your leftover chicken.