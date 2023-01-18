Romi Londre: Dates offer lots of benefits

Dates are the fruit of the date palm tree and are grown in many tropical regions. Dates start out green and turn orange and then brown as they ripen. Fun fact — a single mature date tree can produce 200 to 300 pounds of dates, or up to 10,000 dates, in a single season! You may notice different types of dates at the store. Medjool dates are larger and tend to be softer and chewier than “regular dates,” also known as deglet noor dates, which are smaller and more firm.

Dates are a good source of fiber. A diet high in fiber can prevent constipation and reduce colorectal cancer risk. Fiber can also reduce LDL cholesterol and prevent the buildup of plaque in arteries. Dates provide a variety of antioxidants that may reduce the risk of chronic diseases as well as trace amounts of many vitamins and minerals. Note that dates are not a low-calorie food. A single large Medjool date can be up to 65 calories with 18 grams of carbohydrate and 1.5 grams fiber.

Dates have a sweet, almost caramel-like flavor and can be used as a natural sweetener. Date paste can be substituted for sugar in baked goods. They can be used to sweeten up a smoothie, oatmeal, salads, combined with nuts to make energy bites or stuffed with pistachios for a treat. Dates are a stone fruit and have a single pit. Be cautious even when purchasing “pitted dates” to check for pits.

Banana date shake

Serves 2

2 cups skim milk

3 Medjool dates, pitted

2 medium frozen bananas, cut into chunks

2 teaspoons peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Blend all ingredients in a blender for 30-45 seconds or until smooth. The mixture will be thick with tiny bits of the date remaining.

Per serving (half recipe): calories 335, fat 4 g, sodium 125 mg, carbohydrate 68 g, fiber 6 g, protein 12 g; is a good source of vitamin C and an excellent source of calcium and potassium.

Date and balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts

Serves 8

2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts

1 tablespoon and 2 teaspoons olive oil (divided)

3 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup whole pitted dates, chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking pan with foil. Trim stems and remove any wilted outer leaves from Brussels sprouts and wash them. Cut the Brussels sprouts in half and spread in a single layer on foil-lined pan. Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil over the sprouts. Roast for 20-25 minutes, or until crisp-tender, stirring once or twice.

Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add garlic, cook for 30 seconds. Add balsamic vinegar, dates, salt, and pepper. Cook for 5-7 minutes, or until sauce is thickened and reduced to about ¼ cup. Add roasted Brussels sprouts to the skillet and stir to coat with sauce. Serve immediately.

Per serving (3/4 cup): calories 100, fat 3 g, sodium 110 mg, carbohydrate 17 g, fiber 5 g, protein 4 g.

Adapted from Eatingwell.com.