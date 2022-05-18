Romi Londre: Eating gluten-free helps heal intestine

May is National Celiac Disease awareness month. Celiac disease is a condition where the ingestion of gluten triggers an immune response in the small intestine. This leads to damage of the small intestine which can result in vitamin and mineral deficiencies and malnutrition. There is no cure for celiac disease but for most it can be managed by eating a gluten-free diet. Over time, eating a gluten-free diet will allow the intestine to heal.

You’ve probably heard of gluten, but what is it? Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and varieties of wheat such as semolina, triticale, einkorn, farro, and spelt. Wheat, and thus gluten, are commonly found in many staples such as breads, crackers, pasta, cereal, baked goods and soups and may be found in less obvious sources like sauces, ice cream, beer, soy sauce, nutrition supplements, etc. Some foods like oats are naturally gluten-free but are often processed near gluten-containing ingredients and may contain traces of gluten unless labeled gluten free.

In baking, the gluten protein adds structure which contributes to the texture and mouthfeel of the product. Leavening agents like yeast release air which is trapped by gluten strands that harden as they bake, producing a light fluffy bread. Without gluten, these bubbles would deflate and leave a flat, dense bread. Gluten-free baked goods need to rely on additives such as xanthan gum, guar gum, and psyllium husk to trap those air bubbles. To see firsthand what gluten is capable of, look up “gluten ball experiment” online. This is a fun activity to try for kids or adults.

There are many naturally gluten-free foods, including plain meats, poultry and fish, fruits, vegetables, rice, potatoes, corn, quinoa, some dairy products such as milk and cheese, etc. In the past decade, the number of gluten-free products available at the store has sky-rocketed making the transition to eating gluten-free easier. However, just because a product has “gluten-free” on the label, doesn’t mean it is healthy. Many gluten-free products are just as processed as the products they are replacing such as cookies, chips, doughnuts, baking mixes, etc.

Eating gluten-free has been hyped in the media to help with weight loss, skin conditions, general health, and more although the research hasn’t backed this up. Eating a gluten-free diet can lead toward eating healthier if it means choosing more unprocessed foods and cutting out excessive portions of simple carbohydrates from breads, pasta, crackers, cakes, etc. However, this isn’t always the case and eating a gluten-free diet can make it difficult to get essential nutrients in our diets such as fiber, iron, and B vitamins. Some people without celiac disease have less bloating and GI symptoms when following a gluten-free diet, although research is pointing toward a type of carbohydrate in the wheat, called fructans, as the culprit rather than the gluten protein.

If you are concerned you may have celiac disease, it is important to talk to your doctor before making dietary changes. If you cut out gluten in your diet before being tested for celiac disease, you won’t have the antibodies to gluten and will have a false negative test.

If you plan to try gluten-free baking note that it usually takes a combination of different gluten-free flours to create a similar texture to regular baked goods. The first recipe is an example of this. The second recipe only needs oats that are gluten-free to make the leap between regular and gluten-free baking.

Gluten-free whole grain banana bread

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 14

½ cup brown rice flour

½ cup amaranth flour

½ cup tapioca flour

½ cup millet flour

½cup quinoa flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

3/4 cup egg substitute (or use egg whites)

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

½ cup raw sugar

2 cups mashed banana

Directions: Heat the oven to 350 F. Prepare a 5-by-9-inch loaf pan by spraying it lightly with cooking spray. Dust with a little of any of the flours. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix all dry ingredients except sugar together. In a separate bowl, combine egg, oil, sugar and mashed banana. Mix well. Add wet mixture to dry ingredients and combine thoroughly. Spoon into loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes.

Check for doneness with toothpick — when the toothpick is removed it shouldn't have any batter sticking to it. Remove bread from oven, cool, slice and serve.

Per serving (1/14 of loaf): Calories 165, Fat 3 g, Saturated fat 0.5 g, Sodium 145 mg, Carbohydrate 30 g, Fiber 2 g, Protein 4 g

Gluten-free Juicy Peach Crumble

Serves 8

6 peaches, sliced

¼ cup orange juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup gluten-free rolled oats

¼ cup oat flour*

⅓ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons butter, softened

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8x8 inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a bowl, combine peaches, orange juice, and vanilla. Place the fruit mixture into the baking dish. In a separate bowl, mix together the oats, oat flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cut butter into the mixture until well-combined. Sprinkle oat mixture over fruit mixture. Bake 45 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly.

*To make your own oat flour, use your gluten-free oats and process in a food processor, blender, or coffee grinder until it is flour texture.

Per serving (1/8th pan): Calories 175, Fat 7 g, Saturated fat 3 g, Sodium 35 mg, Carbohydrate 30 mg, Fiber 3 g, Protein 3 g

Romi Londre is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System.

