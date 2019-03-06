March is National Nutrition Month. The purpose of National Nutrition Month is to increase the public’s awareness of the importance of good nutrition. The second Wednesday in March, which is Wednesday, March 13th this year, is also Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Day. Not only is this an excuse to hug a dietitian and shower them with dark chocolate, but it’s a great excuse to learn more about dietitians and what they can do for you!
What is a dietitian?
Anybody can call themselves a nutritionist, but a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) or registered dietitian (RD) has completed a bachelor’s degree, accredited internship, national registration test and regular continuing education in order to call themselves a “dietitian.” Dietitians are committed to only providing recommendations based on science and current research which is what sets them apart. An RD or RDN have completed the same requirements and can use either credential based on their work requirement or personal preference.
What does a dietitian do?
Dietitians work in many settings including hospitals and clinics, school nutrition programs, public health and health departments, wellness, natural health practices, journalism, business, research, sports nutrition and even social media. The field has been growing and continues to expand in opportunities.
What can a dietitian help with?
There are many specialties in the field of dietetics, many of which are listed above. The following are common health reasons to see an RDN compiled by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:
- You have prediabetes and want to stave off diabetes
- You want help managing diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic diseases
- You have digestive problems
- You want to improve your performance in sports
- You have had or are interested in gastric bypass surgery
- You realize you need to feed your family healthier foods, but you do not cook
- Your teenager has issues with food and eating healthfully
- You want practical lifestyle advice
- You just had a child and are concerned the baby is not eating enough, as well as need help and confidence for breastfeeding
- You’re caring for an aging parent
It is overwhelming to try to sift through the nutrition information that is coming at us from every direction — commercials, social media, celebrity endorsements, passionate salespeople, even neighbors and family members. A registered dietitian can help identify science-based recommendations that fit for you.
Try this registered dietitian-approved recipe for a fast and easy weeknight meal.
Penne with cherry tomatoes, asparagus and goat cheese
Serves 2
Ingredients
- ⅓ pound whole-wheat penne pasta
- ½ cup asparagus, fresh or frozen, 1 inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon water
- ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil (or 2 teaspoons dry)
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
Directions
Fill a large pot ¾ full with water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender (al dente), 10-12 minutes, or according to the packaged directions. Drain pasta thoroughly.
While the pasta is cooking, put the asparagus and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat the asparagus on high power until tender-crisp, about 3 minutes.
Return pasta to pot or place in a bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and toss until well-mixed. Serve warm or place in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes to serve chilled.
Nutritional information: Per serving: Calories 395, fat 8 g, saturated fat 4 g, sodium 142 mg, carbohydrate 64 g, fiber 10 g, protein 17 g
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic Staff
Resources: The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, www.eatright.org, www.mayoclinic.org
