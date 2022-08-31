Romi Londre: Intermittent fasting

Is skipping meals a bad idea or a secret weight-loss weapon? One diet trend that shows no sign of going away soon is intermittent fasting. That’s when you voluntarily abstain from food or beverages other than water for a certain amount of time. Some fasting is for religious reasons, while others fast for weight loss.

But is intermittent fasting a healthy way to lose weight?

The three popular approaches to intermittent fasting are:

Alternate-day fasting

Eat a normal, healthy diet one day and then completely fast or have one small meal the next day. Usually, the small meal is fewer than 500 calories.

5-2 fasting

Eat a normal diet five days a week and fast two days per week.

Daily time-restricted fasting

Eat normally but only within an eight-hour window each day. For example, skip breakfast, but eat lunch around 11 a.m. and dinner by 7 p.m.

Benefits of

intermittent fasting Can intermittent fasting improve your health? Recent research has found that using intermittent fasting for weight loss may have some benefits in the short term.

It appears that fasting for a short time can produce ketosis, which is a process that occurs when the body doesn’t have enough glucose for energy, so it breaks down stored fat instead. This causes an increase in substances called ketones. This, coupled with fewer calories consumed overall, can lead to weight loss. Research suggests that alternate-day fasting is about as effective as a typical low-calorie diet for weight loss.

Fasting also affects metabolic processes in the body that may work to decrease inflammation, as well as improve blood sugar regulation and physical stress response. Some research shows this may improve conditions associated with inflammation like arthritis, asthma and multiple sclerosis.

Little long-term research has been done on intermittent fasting to examine how it affects people over time. As a result, long-term health benefits or risks are unknown.

Side effects of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting can have unpleasant side effects. They could include hunger, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, decreased concentration, nausea, constipation and headaches. Most side effects go away within a month.

Sticking with an intermittent fasting routine can be easier for some people rather than trying to watch calories every day. Other people, especially those with busy or variable schedules, have more difficulty maintaining an intermittent fasting routine.

Is intermittent fasting right for you? Intermittent fasting is safe for many people, but it’s not for everyone. Skipping meals is not recommended for people under 18, those with a history of disordered eating, or those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Athletes may find it difficult to fuel and refuel appropriately for an active lifestyle. If you have diabetes or other medical issues, talk with your health care team before starting intermittent fasting.

Also, note that the key to weight loss with intermittent fasting is not to overeat during your eating windows. Eating fewer calories than you expend remains the basis for losing weight.

Shortening the eating window may make it difficult to get the vitamins and minerals you need. While on this diet, it is important to eat meals made from quality, healthy ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean protein.

Intermittent fasting can be dangerous if taken too far. A technique called dry fasting restricts food and fluid intake, resulting in severe dehydration and posing serious health concerns. Malnutrition can occur if the caloric restriction is too severe, such as averaging fewer than 1,200 calories a day long term.

Here are a couple recipes that can be great for breakfast on the go whether you need to get out the door for school, or if you are waiting to eat until your eating window.

Carrot and spice quick bread

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 17

Dietitian’s tip: This recipe calls for less added sugar than traditional quick bread recipes. Fruit, spices, and vanilla make this bread flavorful.

½ cup sifted all-purpose flour

1 cup whole-wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

⅓ cup canola oil

¼ cup, plus 2 tablespoons, firmly packed brown sugar

⅓ cup skim milk

2 tablespoons unsweetened orange juice

2 egg whites, or egg substitute equivalent to 1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon grated orange rind

1 ½ cups shredded carrots

2 tablespoons golden raisins

1 tablespoon finely chopped walnuts

Directions: Heat oven to 375 F. Spray 2 ½-by-4 ½-by-8 ½-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, combine first 6 dry ingredients. Set aside.

Using a mixer, or stirring vigorously by hand, cream oil and sugar in a large bowl. Beat in milk, orange juice, egg, vanilla and orange rind. Stir in carrots, raisins and walnuts. Add reserved dry ingredients. Mix well.

Spoon batter into loaf pan. Bake for 45 minutes, or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool completely on wire rack.

Per serving (½-inch slice): Calories 100, Fat 5 g, Sodium 100 mg, Carbohydrate 13 g, Fiber 1 g, Protein 2 g

Cranberry orange muffins

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 16

Dietitian’s tip: When baking, use Greek yogurt to reduce or replace shortening, oil, or butter. This cuts fat and makes muffins extra moist and tender.

8 ounces fat-free plain Greek yogurt

2 eggs

¼ cup canola oil

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened orange juice concentrate

2 tablespoons orange zest

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup flaxseed meal

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 ½ cups fresh or frozen cranberries

Directions: Heat the oven to 350 F. Lightly grease muffin tins or place a muffin cup liner in each tin.

In a mixing bowl, combine the yogurt, eggs, oil, sugars, orange juice concentrate, orange zest and vanilla. In another bowl, combine the flour, flaxseed, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Turn on mixer to low speed and slowly add the dry ingredients to the bowl of wet ingredients. Mix until just incorporated, about 1-2 minutes. Fold in cranberries with a spoon or spatula.

Scoop ¼ cup of batter into each muffin well and bake for about 22 minutes or until the tops are golden brown and toothpick comes out clean when inserted.

Per serving (1 muffin): Calories 155, Fat 5 g, Sodium 150 mg, Carbohydrate 24 g, Fiber 1 g, Protein