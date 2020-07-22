Romi Londre: It's too hot to cook

It’s that time of year where some days it is just too hot to turn on the oven, stand over a stove, or even venture outside to grill.
One of the best parts of summer is the abundance of fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs and that makes it easier to make healthy meals without overheating.
Here are some no-cook meal ideas to help keep you and your house cool!
Salads
Take advantage of summer produce to up your salad game. While lettuce and leafy greens make a great salad base, no need to limit your definition of a salad to this. Now that cucumbers and tomatoes are beginning to ripen, a vegetable Greek salad or southwest bean and vegetable salad are as easy as whipping out the cutting board and the can opener.
Adding summer fruit to your salad is another way to excite your taste buds — blueberries, peaches and pitted cherries to name a few.
One of my favorite summer side salads is arugula with watermelon and feta cheese. Arugula grows like a weed so even those without a green thumb or a yard can enjoy it all summer.
Pasta bowls or grain
bowls
Make extra pasta or quinoa on the nights it is cool enough to cook.
Dress it up the next day with spinach, cherry tomatoes, drained and rinsed chickpeas, a sprinkle of feta and Italian dressing.
This is a great way to exercise your creativity, get more produce in, and use up leftovers!
Get your family in on the fun with a “build your own bowl” meal — offer a variety of toppings and a couple options for salad dressings and see what each person comes up with!
Some topping ideas: beans, chopped chicken, bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, sweet corn, blueberries, snow peas, garnishes of walnuts, cilantro or basil.
Snack
foods
A meal doesn’t have to include an entrée as long as you include servings from most of the food groups.
Fill a platter with a variety of fruits, veggies, whole grain crackers or bread, cheese, etc. and go to town.
Lately we like grapes, cubed melon, unsalted almonds, low sodium deli meat or seitan, whole grain crackers, cheese, cherry tomatoes, and thinly sliced radishes and cucumbers.
Smoothie
bowls
If you’re in the mood for a cold, refreshing meal you can’t beat blended frozen fruit. A smoothie bowl is different from a smoothie in that you use less liquid so the final product is a thicker smoothie that can be eaten with a spoon.
Place in a bowl and garnish with fresh fruit, nuts, granola, and a drizzle of Greek yogurt. It’s like an ice cream sundae for dinner!
The ideas above are a great way to work in more fresh produce and use up leftovers, but my favorite part is that there are no recipes required! That being said, here are a couple recipes to get your creative juices flowing:
‘Berry’ Refreshing Smoothie Bowl
By Mayo Clinic staff
Ingredients
1 small banana, sliced and
- frozen
- 1
cup frozen mixed
- berries
- 3-4
tablespoons skim
- milk
Toppings ½ cup fresh sliced
- strawberries
- ½
cup low fat vanilla Greek
- yogurt
- 2
tablespoons
- granola
- 1
teaspoon chia
- seeds
Directions
Add frozen banana and berries to your blender and blend on low or pulse until in small pieces. Add milk and blend on low again, scraping down sides as needed, until the mixture reaches soft-serve ice cream consistency. Scoop into a bowl and add toppings.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: Calories 400, fat 8 g, sodium 96 mg, carbohydrate 65 g, fiber 16 g, protein 18 g
Quinoa
Salad
By Mayo Clinic Staff
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 cup uncooked quinoa (about 3 cups
- cooked)
- 1¼
cups
- water
- 1
lemon, juiced (about 2
- tablespoons)
- 1
garlic clove,
- minced
- ¼
teaspoon ground black
- pepper
- 2
tablespoons olive or canola
- oil
- 1
large cucumber, seeded and cut into ½-inch
- pieces
- 1
cup chickpeas, drained and
- rinsed
- 1
pint cherry tomatoes,
- halved
- ⅓
cup chopped parsley (or 1 tablespoon dried
- parsley)
- ¼
cup chopped red
- onion
- ½
cup reduced-fat feta
- cheese
Directions
In a medium saucepan over high heat, bring quinoa and water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Simmer for about 10 minutes or until the quinoa is tender.
Remove quinoa from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Then fluff quinoa with a fork and spread it out onto a large rimmed baking sheet to cool.
In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, garlic and pepper. Gradually whisk in oil.
After the quinoa has cooled, transfer it to a large bowl and add the dressing, cucumber, tomatoes, parsley and onion. Top with feta cheese and toss gently to mix.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (about 2 cups): Calories 375, fat 13 g, saturated fat 3 g, sodium 240 mg, carbohydrate 48 g, fiber 8 g, protein 12 g
Romi Londre is a Registered Dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System
