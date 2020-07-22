Romi Londre: It's too hot to cook

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s that time of year where some days it is just too hot to turn on the oven, stand over a stove, or even venture outside to grill.

One of the best parts of summer is the abundance of fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs and that makes it easier to make healthy meals without overheating.

Here are some no-cook meal ideas to help keep you and your house cool!

Salads

Take advantage of summer produce to up your salad game. While lettuce and leafy greens make a great salad base, no need to limit your definition of a salad to this. Now that cucumbers and tomatoes are beginning to ripen, a vegetable Greek salad or southwest bean and vegetable salad are as easy as whipping out the cutting board and the can opener.

Adding summer fruit to your salad is another way to excite your taste buds — blueberries, peaches and pitted cherries to name a few.

One of my favorite summer side salads is arugula with watermelon and feta cheese. Arugula grows like a weed so even those without a green thumb or a yard can enjoy it all summer.

Pasta bowls or grain

bowls