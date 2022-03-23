Romi Londre: Mangos, a perfect refreshing ingredient

Mangos are a tropical fruit that are available year-round and are a perfect refreshing ingredient to include in your summer meals.

Mangos have a bright, refreshing flavor and 1 cup chopped mango is only about 100 calories. That 1 cup serving contains 3 g fiber, provides 100% of your daily vitamin C and is also an excellent source of vitamin A.

When looking to purchase a fresh mango don’t focus on color as it isn’t the best indicator of ripeness. Instead squeeze the mango gently- a ripe mango will give slightly like a ripe peach. If you purchase an unripe mango, keep it at room temperature until ripe. You can speed up the ripening process by placing them in a paper bag. Once ripe, either enjoy or place in the fridge for up to 5 days. Frozen mango can be purchased already sliced and is very convenient for making smoothies or overnight oats.

Mangos are a stone fruit, meaning they have a pit in the middle, similar to plums and peaches. However, mangos have a long flat pit which make them more challenging to cut. Luckily there are videos on the internet for those of us that are visual learners! To cut a mango, make sure the stem is on top and imagine a line running down the middle of the fruit from the stem to the bottom. Slice down about a quarter inch from the middle line on either side. Cut into the fruit without cutting through the outer skin- you can either make slices or make cubes- and then use a spoon to scoop out the fruit.

Fresh mango makes a great snack by itself but is especially delicious with a sprinkle of lime juice or a dollop of coconut flavored yogurt. Mangos are a staple for smoothies and sweet recipes. They also pair well with salty and savory flavors such as in salsa eaten with chips or over chicken or fish. Mangos can spice up a salad and are complimented by cilantro, lime juice, beans, corn, peanut sauce, coconut rice etc.

The weather may not be quite there yet, but the recipes below boast flavors of warm summer days.

Mango Lassi

Serves 3

1 ¼ cups chopped mango (Fresh or frozen)

¾ cup plain nonfat yogurt

1 cup skim milk

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup crushed ice

¼ to ½ teaspoon cardamom

Directions: Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. If using frozen fruit, smoothie will be thicker. Can substitute other fruit sucDirectionsh as peaches, nectarines, or strawberries.

Per serving (about 1 cup): Calories 125, Fat 0.5 g, Sodium 85 mg, Carbohydrate 25 g, Fiber 1 g, Protein 7 g

Mango Salsa

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 4

Dietitian’s tip: Red Fresno peppers are similar in size but hotter than jalapeno peppers

2 mangoes, diced (about 2 cups)

½ small red onion, minced (about ⅓ cup)

3 red Fresno peppers, minced (about ⅓ cup

2 tablespoons minced cilantro

Zest and juice of 1 line

1 tablespoon olive oil

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Chill until read to serve. Serve with whole grain corn chips, in a fish taco, or over grilled chicken or fish.

Per serving (about ⅔ cup): Calories 100, Fat 4 g, Sodium 3 mg, Carbohydrate 15 g, Fiber 2 g, Protein 1 g

Romi Londre is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System.

