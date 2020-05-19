Romi Londre: May is National Salsa Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Did you know salsa is the United States’ most popular condiment? Sales of salsa surpassed ketchup sales in 1991 and it has remained the favorite since. It turns out, salsa has been beloved by Americans for centuries — historical documents from the 1500s show tomato and chili salsa was used in Aztec and Maya cuisine to add flavor and spice.

There are many types of salsa, as the word “salsa” means “sauce” in Spanish. When we hear the word salsa, most of us probably think of a tomato-based dip that may range from mild to very spicy. Typical salsas often include onion, garlic, cilantro and various chilies. Salsas may include other vegetables, such as corn, beans and avocado and some may even include fruit such as pineapple and mango. Different types of chilies or peppers are used to impart different flavor. For example, chipotle peppers give a smoky flavor and jalapeno or serrano peppers mostly give heat.

Salsa is a great way to add flavor and nutrients without adding a lot of calories or fat. A typical tomato salsa only has about 20 calories per ¼ cup serving. Additives like corn, beans, avocado and cheese will increase the calories.