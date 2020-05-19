Romi Londre: May is National Salsa Month

Did you know salsa is the United States’ most popular condiment? Sales of salsa surpassed ketchup sales in 1991 and it has remained the favorite since. It turns out, salsa has been beloved by Americans for centuries — historical documents from the 1500s show tomato and chili salsa was used in Aztec and Maya cuisine to add flavor and spice.
There are many types of salsa, as the word “salsa” means “sauce” in Spanish. When we hear the word salsa, most of us probably think of a tomato-based dip that may range from mild to very spicy. Typical salsas often include onion, garlic, cilantro and various chilies. Salsas may include other vegetables, such as corn, beans and avocado and some may even include fruit such as pineapple and mango. Different types of chilies or peppers are used to impart different flavor. For example, chipotle peppers give a smoky flavor and jalapeno or serrano peppers mostly give heat.
Salsa is a great way to add flavor and nutrients without adding a lot of calories or fat. A typical tomato salsa only has about 20 calories per ¼ cup serving. Additives like corn, beans, avocado and cheese will increase the calories.
There is a myth that eating salsa will increase metabolism and help burn fat. This is due to capsaicin, the compound in peppers that is responsible for their spiciness. Studies do show that eating a spicy meal can temporarily increase your metabolism by a small percent, but it is so small that it doesn’t make that much of a difference. If you’re trying to increase metabolism you’re better off trying to get regular exercise than eating habaneros. What isn’t often reported is that spicy foods that contain capsaicin may increase feelings of fullness so you may eat less overall at the meal that contains spicy foods.
Here are some ideas to add salsa to your diet:
- Enjoy with whole grain corn chips, on a black bean burrito, on scrambled eggs, on a baked potato with a dollop of fat free plain Greek yogurt.
- Puree salsa and thin with lime juice and use as a marinade for meat.
- Serve on a salad, as a dip for grilled cheese or layer onto a grilled cheese, as a garnish for fish or chicken, topping on a burger instead of ketchup, of mixed in with hummus.
- The possibilities are endless!
- Celebrate this centuries-old condiment by making your own salsa. Here are a few recipes to get you started:
- Vegetable salsa
Serves 16
Ingredients
- 1 cup diced zucchini
- 1 cup chopped red onion
- 2 red bell peppers, seeded and diced (about 2 cups)
- 2 green bell peppers, seeded and diced (about 2 cups)
- 4 tomatoes, diced (about 2 cups)
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
Directions
Wash vegetables and prepare as directed. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients. Toss gently to mix. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to all the flavors to blend.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (½ cup): Calories 24, fat 0 g, sodium 79 mg, carbohydrate 5 g, fiber 1 g, protein 1 g
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic Staff
Dietitian’s tip: Store bought salsa can have as much as 600 mg of sodium in ½ cup. This version only has 79 mg. If you prefer hotter salsa, add ½ to 1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeno peppers
Quick and easy salsa
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
- ½ cup onion, finely diced
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ cup lime juice (about 3 whole limes)
- ¼ cup canned sliced green chilies
- 3 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions
Place all ingredients into a blender or food processor. Blend on low to desired consistency.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (½ cup): Calories 32, fat 0 g, sodium 200 mg, carbohydrate 7 g, fiber 1 g, protein 1 g.
Romi Londre is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
