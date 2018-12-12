Dec. 13 is National Cocoa Day. Most of us think of drinking creamy hot cocoa when we hear the word “cocoa,” but cocoa can be so much more! Let’s look a little closer at cocoa and its potential health benefits.
To make cocoa powder, cocoa beans are harvested, dried, fermented and heated. Cocoa butter is removed with the heating process then the leftover solids are milled into cocoa powder.
Chocolate is a combination of cocoa solids, cocoa butter (or vegetable oil) and sugar. Milk chocolate includes milk powder or condensed milk, and white chocolate contains cocoa butter, sugar and milk but no cocoa solids. Dark chocolate contains a higher percentage of cocoa solids and cocoa butter than milk chocolate. However, dark chocolate may contain just as much sugar as milk or white chocolate so it is important to check the label if you are looking for a lower-sugar option.
Studies suggest that cocoa may improve cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure, reducing clotting, and improving lipid and glucose metabolism. Some possible reasons for this may be its effect on increasing nitric oxide availability, which reduces blood pressure, and its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Note that these studies looked at cocoa powder or dark chocolate, not just any high-sugar, high-fat chocolate. Dark chocolate contains more cocoa solids and thus more antioxidants and flavenols (a type of phytochemical) than other types of chocolate. However, there isn’t a reliable way to estimate which chocolates have more antioxidants as they are affected by heating and other processes.
Even though there isn’t enough evidence yet to promote including chocolate as a staple rather than an occasional treat, National Cocoa Day seems like a good enough occasion to try one of these homemade cocoa treats:
Homemade hot chocolate
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoons maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until well-mixed. Transfer mixture to a small saucepan and heat until desired temperature.
Nutrition information: Per serving: Calories 125, fat 1 g, sodium 105 mg, carbohydrate 22 g, protein 9 g
Cocoa roasted almonds
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 2 cups raw unsalted almonds
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ teaspoon (2g) stevia or monkfruit extract
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place the almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking tray, and bake at 350 degrees F for 5 minutes. Remove the tray from the oven, shake it back and forth to move around the almonds, and continue to bake for another 5-7 minutes, or until the almonds are lightly fragrant and toasty.
Cool the almonds on the tray for 1-2 minutes, then carefully pour into a medium bowl. Add in the cocoa powder and sweetener, and stir to coat all of the almonds. Pour them back onto the baking tray into a single layer to cool.
Nutrition information: Per serving (¼ cup): Calories 208, fat 18 g, monounsaturated fat 11 g, polyunsaturated 5 g, saturated 1.5 g, sodium 1 mg, carbohydrate 8 g, fiber 4 g, protein 7 g
Warm chocolate pudding
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds (flax meal)
- 3 tablespoons brewed espresso
- 2¼ cups skim milk, divided
- ⅔ cup sugar, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
Directions
In a medium bowl, lightly beat ground flaxseeds (flax meal) with warm espresso with a fork. Set aside.
In a medium saucepan, combine 1½ cups milk, ⅓ cup sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk the remaining ⅓ cup sugar, cocoa powder and cornstarch. Then whisk in the remaining ¾ cup milk until blended. Whisk the simmering milk mixture into the cocoa mixture.
Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and bring it to a simmer over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and glossy, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Whisk about 1 cup of the hot cocoa mixture into the beaten flaxseeds. Add this mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until steaming and thickened, about 2 minutes. Do not let the mixture boil. Whisk in vanilla. Serve warm.
Dietitian’s tip: Flaxseed takes the place of eggs in this recipe, which can be made vegan by using soy milk.
Nutrition information: Per serving (½ cup): Calories 169, fat 1 g, sodium 86 mg, carbohydrate 35 g, fiber 2 g, added sugars 22 g, protein 5 g
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic Staff
