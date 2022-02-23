Romi Londre: National nutrition month 2022

March is National Nutrition Month. This year’s theme is “Celebrate a World of Flavors” which “embraces global cultures, cuisines and inclusion, plus showcases the expertise of registered dietitian nutritionists.” Per the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The first National Nutrition Week was celebrated in 1973 and was extended to National Nutrition Month in 1980. From the beginning it was an opportunity to promote the Registered Dietitian profession as well as deliver nutrition education messages to the public via a catchy theme.

This year, the key messages include:

Eat a variety of nutritious foods:

Include healthful foods from all the food groups and incorporate your favorite cultural foods and traditions.

See a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist:

Ask your doctor for a referral to an RDN and receive personalized nutrition information to meet your health goals.

Meal Planning:

Make Healthful choices when at home and away. Use a grocery list to shop for nutritious foods.

Create tasty foods at home: T

ry new flavors from around the world. Learn new cooking and meal preparation skills.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest starting with small changes to make healthier lasting changes you can enjoy. Healthy eating isn’t all or nothing and you don’t have to make major changes to get there. Pick one or two of the tips above to work on this month and then start with some bite-sized pieces:

Work on getting at least one serving from each of the food groups every day

Work in an extra serving of fruit and/or vegetable as a snack

Aim to eat at least one serving each of green and orange vegetables throughout the week

Try one new recipe per week or find a healthier version of a recipe you already enjoy

Bring your lunch from home one more time per week than you usually do

Plan ahead for 2-3 meals per week to reduce grabbing something less healthy on the run

Try at least one new dish this month from another culture

Visit eatright.org for more information on personalizing your plate to include foods from other cultures!

Soba noodle stir fry with coconut curry sauce

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 4

4 ounces soba noodles

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup sliced red bell peppers

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 cup vegetable or chicken stock

1 teaspoon green curry paste

1/2 cup shredded sweetened coconut

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions: In a medium-sized pot, cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain the noodles and set aside.

Heat a large saute pan with the sesame oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, saute the chicken breast strips until they are fully cooked, and set aside.

Return saute pan to medium-high heat and add the olive oil, onions, bell peppers, broccoli and carrots and saute until tender. Add the noodles and chicken strips back into the saute pan with the vegetables. Add the coconut milk, stock and curry paste. Cook until the sauce is slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Add the shredded coconut and salt before serving.

Per serving (1 1/2 cups) Calories 425, Fat 14 g, Sodium 442 mg, Carbohydrate 43 g, Fiber 6 g, Protein 32 g

Yellow lentils with spinach and ginger

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 4

Dietitian’s tip: Lentils are a staple in the cooking of southern India. If you can’t find yellow lentils, you can substitute yellow split peas.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 shallot, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 cup yellow lentils, picked over, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups no-salt-added vegetable stock, chicken stock or broth

1/2 cup light coconut milk

2 cups baby spinach leaves, stemmed and chopped, or 1 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1/2 teaspoon salt

For garnish:

1 teaspoon white or black sesame seeds

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro (fresh coriander)

Directions: In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the shallot, ginger, curry powder and turmeric and cook, stirring until the spices are fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the lentils, stock and coconut milk. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover partially, and simmer until the lentils are tender but still firm, about 12 minutes. The mixture should be brothy; add a little water if needed.

While the lentils simmer, toast the sesame seeds. Place the sesame seeds in a small, dry saute pan over medium heat. Cook briefly, shaking the pan often and watching carefully to prevent burning. Remove the seeds from the pan as soon as they begin to turn brown. Set aside.

Stir the spinach into the lentils, cover and simmer for about 3 minutes longer. The lentils should still hold their shape. Uncover and stir in the salt. Garnish with the cilantro and toasted sesame seeds.

Per serving (3/4 cup): Calories 265, Fat 7 g, Sodium 350 mg, Carbohydrate 36 g, Fiber 16 g, Protein 14 g

Romi Londre is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System.

