Many of us think of the new year as a chance for a “new you.” Countless diets and exercise plans are started and abandoned leaving the “new you” riddled with guilt and shame and feeling worse than the old you. This year, let’s shift the focus away from weight as our sole measurement of health and wellbeing, and focus on improving our health while treating our body with respect and gratitude.
It is true that there are more health risks associated with having a higher body mass index (BMI), which is what many risk calculators are based on. The BMI scale only uses two numbers — height and weight — to calculate your score and doesn’t take into account muscle vs. fat mass, frame size differences or healthy habits.
Somebody with an overweight BMI who exercises, eats well and practices stress management is likely healthier than somebody with an “ideal” BMI who is sedentary and doesn’t eat well. This idea is gaining popularity, and there are many resources for more information. Check out the “Health at Every Size” movement, the book “Intuitive Eating” by Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, as well as trends such as “All Foods Fit” and “Body Positivity” on social media.
Registered dietitians are often represented as being judgmental “food police.” Actually, our goal is to meet you where you are starting at and offer education, nutrition counseling, and support to help you improve your health and meet your goals without judgment. This may be for anything ranging from losing a significant amount of weight, gaining weight, working on disordered beliefs and habits about food, or working on restricting or binging behaviors.
This year, let’s work on taking care of ourselves and shifting our perspectives to be more positive. Here are some examples:
- Instead of telling yourself, “I have to eat this healthy food,” choose healthy foods you enjoy and tell yourself, “I GET to eat this healthy, tasty food.”
- Instead of choosing food based on calories during the week and binging on “cheat days,” choose food based on nutrient density and flavor, and treat yourself to a couple treat foods/meals per week (without guilt!).
- Instead of punishing yourself for eating cookies by going to the gym for an extra hour, choose to make time to exercise because it feels good to use your body, it releases endorphins, and it’s empowering to feel the changes exercising can make on your body.
- Instead of focusing on the areas of your body you are insecure about, choose to recognize and thank your body for the amazing work it does for you — breathing, moving, detoxifying (no teas needed!).
- Instead of believing you have to lose 100 pounds and being too overwhelmed to change, choose to focus on the fact that your body feels good when you eat well and exercise.
The bottom line: Our bodies are healthier and function better when we eat well, exercise, sleep well and stress less. Our minds function better when we approach this from a place of empowerment rather than guilt and shame.
Healthy foods don’t have to be boring and tasteless. The following recipe is tasty, filling and nutritious, and perfect if you love creamy soups on a chilly winter day! I serve mine with a slice of crusty homemade wheat bread or wheat toast. Enjoy!
Creamy butternut squash soup
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 cups chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 4 cups roasted butternut squash
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- ¼ cup cold water
- ¼ cup half-and-half
Directions
Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large soup pot Add the onion, carrots and celery and sauté until tender, about 5 to 10 minutes. Add squash, water, broth, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Let soup simmer for about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Place soup in a blender, small amounts at a time. Place a towel over the lid of the blender to avoid the lid popping up. Add blended soup back to soup pot and bring to a boil. In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and water to make a slurry. Add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch slurry at a time to the boiling soup mixture and whisk until the soup reaches desired thickness. Add half-and-half, stir and serve.
Nutrition information: Per serving (1 cup) Calories 129, fat 1 g, saturated fat 1 g, sodium 342 mg, carbohydrate 29 g, fiber 4 g, protein 2 g
Dietitian’s tip: Roasting the squash for this soup gives the best flavor, but you can steam or boil squash if you’re in a hurry.
On the web: For more info on Health At Every Size, go to www.sizediversityandhealth.org
