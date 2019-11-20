Pomegranates are known for their bright, jewel-toned seeds and their high antioxidant content. However, they can be intimidating as their delicate seeds are protected by a tough, fibrous shell-like skin. But with a little know-how, they can be easy to open, and their nutrient-dense seeds make a great edition to your holiday menus.
A pomegranate contains hundreds of edible seeds housed within that tough, inedible exterior. Each seed is encapsulated by a red, juicy seed covering known as an aril. Pomegranate juice and arils are used in cooking although you can enjoy them each by themselves as well! A half cup of pomegranate arils provides 72 calories and 16 grams of carbohydrates and are a good source of vitamin C. Sprinkle the arils on salads, waffles, oatmeal or even roasted vegetables to amp up the flavor with little bursts of bright tartness.
The seeds and juice of pomegranates contain plant compounds that can have favorable health effects in the human body.
One of the most potent types of antioxidants in pomegranates is a group known as punicalagins. They have been found to have anti-inflammatory effects and in small studies have been shown to reduce inflammatory markers in the body, reduce blood pressure and improve joint pain associated with arthritis among other health benefits. Pomegranate seeds contain a fatty acid that may decrease risk of heart disease by improving triglyceride levels. More study is needed to confirm these findings.
Pomegranates are best from September through January. Select pomegranates that are heavy for their size, which indicates they are full of juicy seeds. Look for pomegranates that are deep in color ranging from red to reddish brown and avoid those with cuts, bruises, and soft spots. Whole pomegranates can last 3-4 weeks in the fridge and once opened should be used within 5 days. The seeds freeze well in a tightly-sealed freezer bag.
Opening a pomegranate may seem daunting if you’ve never done it. The deep red pomegranate juice will stain clothes so the best way to remove the arils from a pomegranate is to do it underwater. Start with a sharp knife and score the outer skin in quarters. Don’t cut all the way through, or you will end up cutting the precious arils. Use the scored marks to pry the pomegranate open. Place it under water in a bowl to separate the seeds from the pithy white membrane. The membrane will float to the top and the seeds sink.
Here are a couple recipes that will brighten up your holiday tables!
Pomegranate guacamole
- 4 medium ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and mashed
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ medium red onion, chopped
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
- 1 medium pomegranate, seeded (about 1 cup of pomegranate arils)
In a medium bowl, mash together the avocados, lime juice and garlic. Mix in salt, onion, cilantro and jalapeno. Gently stir in pomegranate arils. Cover and refrigerate at least 45 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Serve with chips or fresh veggies! Also makes a tasty topping for chicken or eggs.
Makes 12 servings.
Per serving (¼ cup guacamole): Calories 95, fat 7 g, saturated fat <1 g, sodium 185 mg, carbohydrate 9 g, fiber 4 g, protein 1 g
Roasted Brussels sprouts with pomegranate and hazelnuts
- 2 pounds of fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground pepper
- 2/3 cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted
- 1 tablespoon grated orange zest
- ½ cup pomegranate seeds
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread in a single layer on a baking pan and roast for 15-20 min until tender. Heat a large pan over medium high heat. Do not add any oil or cooking spray. Add the hazelnuts and cook them, stirring frequently, until they are golden brown and aromatic (4-5 minutes). Place Brussels sprouts in a serving bowl, mix in toasted hazelnuts and orange zest. Add pomegranate seeds just before serving.
Makes 8 servings.
Per serving: Calories 188, fat 13 g, saturated fat 1 g, sodium 150 mg, carbohydrate 15 g, fiber 6 g, protein 6 g
Recipe adapted from Tasteofhome.com
