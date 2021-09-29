Romi Londre: On National Coffee Day, enjoy responsibly

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. There are many reasons why coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world. Not only is it a tasty way to wake up and jump start your energy for the day, but research shows there are health benefits of regular coffee intake. So, if you don’t have one in hand already, pour a cup of coffee before reading further!

Recent studies are showing that light to moderate coffee intake (up to 3 cups per day) is associated with lower risk of stroke, death from cardiovascular disease, and death from any cause. It may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease, liver and colon cancer, Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes and may even have liver-protective effects. On top of that, caffeine has been shown to improve physical performance, especially in endurance trials.

However, don’t load up on pre-workout supplements or caffeine pills — too much caffeine can cause jitteriness or anxiety and can interfere with sleep. A moderate amount of caffeine intake isn’t considered to be dehydrating, but excessive amounts can cause dehydration and can temporarily increase blood pressure. Those who are pregnant or experience side effects from caffeine such as headache, anxiety, insomnia or heart palpitations should limit caffeine.

Up to 400 mg of caffeine appears to be safe for most healthy adults. 1 cup of brewed coffee is about 100 mg so about 4 cups per day or less is recommended. There are other ways to get your coffee fix than old-fashioned brewed coffee, so how do they compare?

Many coffee drinks contain espresso which is a type of coffee made by forcing nearly boiling water through finely ground coffee at high pressure to make a bold-flavored, concentrated shot of coffee. Around 1.5 ounces of espresso contains about 100 mg caffeine. Many popular drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, etc. are made with a base of espresso and some type of milk or non-dairy beverage and flavoring.

No matter the weather, iced coffee drinks are a refreshing way to get your caffeine fix. Even though the terms are often used interchangeably, iced coffee and cold brew coffee are not the same beverage. Iced coffee is simply regular coffee brewed with hot water, per usual, and served over ice. It contains the same amount of caffeine per cup. Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coarse ground coffee in cold or room temperature water for 12-24 hours. This makes a strong flavored coffee concentrate that can be mixed with milk or served over ice without diluting the flavor. Cold brew coffee is generally less acidic and bitter than regular or iced coffee as it doesn’t use heat. The caffeine content of cold brew varies depending on the ratio of coffee grounds to water used and can contain between 100 and 200 mg per cup.

A cup of black coffee only has 4 calories but calories can add up quickly when you dress up your coffee with cream, flavor shots, syrups, etc. To keep the calories at a minimum and enjoy the health benefits of coffee, choose skim milk or unsweetened non-dairy milks, sugar-free flavors, or start with a base of flavored coffee.

The mornings may be getting chillier, but cold brew can be enjoyed any time of the year! You don’t need a special cold brew maker, just a few things you probably already have at home.

Cold brew coffee

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup coarse ground coffee

4 cups water

Directions

Mix coffee grounds into water in a pitcher or large jar. Let sit on the counter for 12-24 hours. Place coffee filter in a sieve over another jar or pitcher and strain the grounds from the coffee. Cold brew can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

To serve: This is a fairly concentrated cold brew so it can be diluted with water, poured over ice, or mixed in with milk. If you like it strong, freeze some of the cold brew in an ice cube tray to keep your drink cold without diluting it.

Nutrition information: Per serving (1 cup): Calories 5

Vanilla cold brew latte

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 cup cold brew coffee (recipe above)

1 cup skim milk

½ to 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, to taste

Liquid sugar-free sweetener to taste (examples: stevia, monkfruit extract, sucralose, etc.)

Directions

Mix together and serve over ice.

Nutrition information: Per serving (16 oz): Calories 95, fat 0 g, sodium 103 mg, carbohydrate 12 g, protein 8 g

Romi Londre is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System.

