Romi Londre: Sweeteners constantly being made

In this time of ever-changing technology and culinary advancements, it seems like there are always new and improved sweeteners on the market. Some of these sweeteners boast being healthier than others by being more natural or having fewer calories. Here are some sweeteners that you may have heard about recently.

Turbinado sugar, or raw sugar, is produced from sugar cane plants and is less slightly processed than table sugar. Turbinado sugar has a light brown color, a light molasses flavor, and tends to have larger sized crystals than table sugar. Turbinado is often thought to be healthier than table or brown sugar with the thought that because it is less processed it retains more nutrients from the sugar cane plant. The reality is that raw turbinado sugar offers no real health advantages over granulated sugar. If you enjoy the flavor, turbinado can be substituted for table sugar in baked goods and beverages.

Honey is made by bees from the nectar of flowers. The flavor and color of honey varies depending on the type of plant the nectar came from. Honey is often thought to be healthier than table sugar, but again being a sweetener, it is not a significant source of nutrition. Honey should not be given to infants as it may contain dormant Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which infant’s immune systems can’t fight as well as older children and adults.

Maple syrup comes from concentrating the sap collected from certain types of maple tree. It comes in different grades based on color and density. You may have heard that maple syrup is healthy as it contains vitamins and minerals however it only contains very small amounts of these nutrients. Two tablespoons of syrup contains about 2-3% of the daily value of zinc, magnesium, potassium, and calcium but about 27 grams of sugar. Calorie for calorie maple syrup is not a good source of vitamins and minerals compared to fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Agave nectar, or agave syrup, comes from the filtered and concentrated juice of agave plants and is about 1.5 times sweeter than table sugar. It contains more calories per tablespoon than table sugar, but since it is sweeter, less can be used. Even though there is a lot of hype about agave nectar being healthier than sugar, it is still a processed sweetener with little nutritional value.

High fructose corn syrup is produced by turning some of the glucose in regular corn syrup into fructose to increase the sweetness. Glucose and fructose are both simple sugars that are found in many other foods include fruits, honey, and table sugar. HFCS is much cheaper than sugar and it is the main sweetener used in processed foods and beverages in the US. It is used in many products including bread, ketchup, soda, yogurts, cereals, sports drinks, etc. HFCS has been blamed for the rising rate of obesity, but at this time there is not enough scientific evidence to say that this sweetener changes metabolism, increases body fat, or boosts appetite.

Stevia is a fine, white powder made from the extract of the stevia plant that is native to South America. It is almost 300 times sweeter than sugar and is considered nonnutritive — meaning it doesn’t contribute calories. Use stevia sparingly as too much can have a bitter flavor.

Monk fruit extract comes from a small, melon-like fruit native to China and Southeast Asia. Monk fruit extract can be up to 300 times sweeter than table sugar and is marketed under many names include Nectresse, Monk Fruit in the Raw, and Monk Fruit To Go. By itself, monk fruit extract does not provide calories, but many brands of monk fruit sweetener have added other ingredients, such as molasses and sugar alcohols, to balance and dilute the extract’s intense sweetness. If a product has less than 5 calories per serving the company is allowed to market it as calorie-free. Monk fruit sweeteners generally do not have the same bitter after taste that stevia may have.

Sucralose, or Splenda, is made from sugar and can be up to 1,000 times sweeter than sugar. It is considered a nonnutritive sweetener and is used in many diet products to decrease calories. There are different varieties of Splenda, and it is thought to be the most palatable artificial sweetener to bake with.

Aspartame is a nonnutritive sweetener that is 200 times sweeter than sugar. It has been thought to cause cancer, but scientific research shows it is safe to consume in moderate amounts. Products that contain aspartame have to be labeled because it breaks down into phenylalanine in the body, which cannot be metabolized by people with phenylketonuria.

Sugar alcohols, such as xylitol, erythritol, mannitol and sorbitol, are created from sugar and still provide some calories. Sugar alcohols are often used in gum as they do not promote tooth decay. Sugar alcohols may produce side effects such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

Many sweeteners boast being more natural than other “processed sugars,” but unless you are chewing on a piece of sugar cane or stevia leaf, the sweetener has been processed and isn’t really all that natural.

Although sweeteners are tasty, they do not provide nutritional value, such as vitamins and minerals, to our diet. They only provide calories, with the exception of the nonnutritive sweeteners, and should be consumed in moderation. Too much sugar contributes to excess calories and thus health problems such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. To enjoy sweet treats once in a while make sure to balance your calorie intake and energy burned through activity!

Citrus Salad with Honey-Mint Dressing

Makes about 6 half cup servings

2 grapefruits

2 oranges

1½ tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

Directions: Using a sharp knife, cut away the peel and the white part or pith from the grapefruits and oranges. Carefully cut inside the skin of each segment to remove each section of flesh. Squeeze the leftover inner membranes over a bowl to extract all the juice. Whisk the honey and mint into the juice and set dressing aside.

Arrange the grapefruit segments on a platter or in a shallow bowl and drizzle with the dressing.

Maple Nut Granola

Makes about 15 half cup servings

4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup sliced almonds

½ cup coarsely chopped pecans

⅓ cup unsalted pumpkin seeds

½ cup pure maple syrup

½ cup water

¼ cup canola oil

1 cup dried cranberries or raisins

Directions

Preheat oven to 275°F. Combine oats, almonds, pecans, and pumpkin seeds in a large bowl. Combine syrup, water and oil in a medium bowl or large measuring cup and pour over the oat mixture; stir until well combined. Spread the mixture into a large (12-by-15-inch) roasting pan or large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, stir, and continue baking until golden brown and beginning to crisp, about 45 minutes more. Stir in cranberries and raisins. Let cool completely before storing. Enjoy ½ cup maple granola over plain Greek yogurt or with skim milk.

Romi Londre is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System.

