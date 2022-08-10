Romi Londre: Take care of your kids' eyes

August is National Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. We’ve all heard that carrots are good for our eyes, but is there any truth to that? What if you don’t like carrots- are you doomed to poor vision? Read on to learn more about vitamins and phytonutrients that are important for eye health and how to include them in your diet.

Vitamin A is essential for maintaining your eyes’ light-sensing cells and not getting enough vitamin A may result in night blindness or dry eyes. Vitamin A is found in animal foods such as egg yolks, dairy, and liver. Your body can produce vitamin A from beta-carotene which is a phytonutrient found in dark green and orange vegetables such as carrots, squash, sweet potatoes, kale, and spinach.

Along with beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin are phytonutrients that act as antioxidants in the body. They may help protect eye tissue from damage from sunlight as well as reduce the risk of macular degeneration. Lutein and zeaxanthin are also found in dark leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, and broccoli. Your body needs a source of fat to absorb vitamin A, beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin from your food. Some sources of healthy fats that may pair well with the above vegetables are olive oil, walnuts, slices of avocado, or salmon- which is also a good source of the next important nutrient.

Omega 3 fatty acids, especially DHA, are important for eye health at every stage of life but play a big role in brain and eye development in infancy. The best food source of DHA is fatty fish such as salmon and trout, and you can get it through supplements such as fish oil or krill oil. Plant sources of omega 3 fatty acids, such as walnuts and flax oil, are not high in DHA. The type of omega 3 fatty acid found in plant sources like walnuts and flax oil needs to be converted to DHA in the body thus it is a less efficient source.

Vitamin C is one of the most abundant antioxidants in the body. Although more studies need to be done, having higher levels of antioxidants, including vitamin C, in your diet results in higher levels in your eyes. Studies have shown that people with cataracts tend to have lower levels of antioxidants. Vitamin C rich foods include citrus fruits, berries, bell peppers, broccoli, and melons.

Between the 2 recipes below, you should get a good serving of each of the eye-protecting nutrients listed above.

Roasted Salmon

By Mayo Clinic Staff: Serves 2

2, 5 ounce pieces of salmon with skin

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves (option)

Directions: Heat over to 425. Line a baking sheet with foil. Rub salmon all over with 2 teaspoons oil. Place skin side down on baking sheet and place in the oven. After 10 minutes check to see if fish flakes easily with a fork. If it doesn’t, continue baking for 2 more minutes. Using a metal spatula, lift salmon off the skin and place on plate. Sprinkle salmon with herbs and serve.

Per serving: Calories 245, Fat 14 g, Monounsaturated fat 6 g, Saturated fat 2 g, Sodium 65 mg, Carbohydrate 0 g, Protein 28 g

Citrus Salad

By Mayo Clinic Staff: Serves 4

2 oranges

1 red grapefruit

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Sweetener, as desired

2 cups spring greens

2 cups fresh spinach

2 tablespoons nuts (Ex. Peanuts, walnuts, sliced almonds, pecans, etc.)

Directions: Peel and section the oranges and grapefruit. In a separate bowl, whisk together the orange juice, olive oil and vinegar. Add sweetener to taste. Pour the mixture over the fruit segments and toss gently to coat evenly. To serve, divide the spring greens among individual plates. Top each with the fruit and dressing mixture and sprinkle each with 1/2 tablespoon nuts. Serve immediately.

Per serving: Calories 166, Fat 10 g, Saturated fat 1 g, Monounsaturated fat 6 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Sodium 7 mg, Carbohydrate 19 g, Fiber 4 g, Protein 2 g