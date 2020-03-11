Romi Londre: Tips for bringing your lunch to work

Bringing your lunch from home rather than eating out not only saves money, but tends to save calories, fat, and sodium as well. If you’re tired of spending too much on lunches, tired of feeling sluggish at work after eating fast food, or tired of bringing a PB&J every day for lunch, take a look at the tips below.
Plan ahead
Packing your lunch the night before or even packing a few lunches on a Sunday afternoon avoids the rush of trying to pack in the morning. Make sure you are planning for your lunches when you go grocery shopping so you have healthy ingredients available. Many people find packing 2-3 lunches at once saves prep time and makes it more likely that the packed lunch will be a healthy option.
Use the food groups as a guide
Protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and dairy are the five main food groups. Try to include at least three food groups when packing your lunch — bonus points for working all five in! The USDA recommends making at least half your grains whole and eating a variety of colors of fruits and vegetables throughout the week. Fats and sweets should be used sparingly
Bring what you want to eat
If you don’t feel like salad every day, it’s only going to make it easier for you to choose to buy a lunch and forget the salad you planned. If you like to eat out at lunch find recipes for healthier versions of your favorite takeout food. If you prefer hot foods to cold sandwiches and you don’t have a microwave available look into insulated food containers.
Think outside the sandwich
Get creative with your lunch! Instead of a sandwich, try a deli meat roll-up with lettuce, low-fat cheese and mustard rolled up and sliced into pinwheels.
Bring breakfast for lunch — oatmeal is hearty and good for any meal. Pair it with fruit and yogurt to get your three food groups.
If you’re tired of lettuce salads, bring a cold pasta salad with your choice of protein, crunchy vegetables, sliced grapes and cashews.
Make your own snack box with almonds, grapes, cubed cheese, hummus, whole grain crackers and sliced cucumbers.
Instead of Taco Tuesday, pack whole grain corn chips and salsa doctored up with black beans, corn and diced bell peppers.
Cook once, eat twice (or more)
Cooking batches of healthy foods makes it easy to toss leftovers in a container for the next day. Using a slow cooker makes it even easier to make a healthy supper with little time investment on your part, plus have several days of lunches. Try cooking batches of chicken or grains to use in multiple recipes. For example- slow grilled chicken breasts can be eaten with vegetables for supper, on salad or sandwich for lunch, and heated up again for fajitas for supper the next day. See recipes below for two recipes that can be made using the same batch of quinoa.
Prepare quinoa to eat twice
Ingredients
- 2 cups quinoa
- 4 cups water
Directions
Combine quinoa and water in a saucepan.
Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cover. Simmer for about 15 minutes, then fluff with a fork.
Garlic mushroom quinoa
Serves 5
Ingredients
- 3 cups quinoa, cooked (half of the quinoa from the above recipe)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 cup green peas, frozen or thawed
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan
Directions
In a large saucepan, cook quinoa according to directions on packaged. Set aside
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add mushrooms, garlic, and thyme, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes; Season with salt and pepper. Stir in cooked quinoa until well-combined. Serve warm. Garnish with parmesan if desired.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (1 cup): Calories 220, fat 6 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 325 mg, carbohydrate 34 g, fiber 6 g, protein 10 g
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic Staff
Orange quinoa salad
Serves 10
Ingredients
- 2 fluid ounces orange juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon agave nectar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 3 cups quinoa, cooked (half of the quinoa from the above recipe)
- ½ cup green onions
- ½ cup dried cranberries or cherries
- 1 (15 oz.) can mandarin oranges, canned in juice, drained
- ¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted
Directions
For the dressing, combine the first five ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until well-blended. Prepare quinoa as directed on package. Remove from heat and cool. When cooled, add onions, dried fruit, oranges, and dressing and mix gently until combined.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (½ cup): Calories 145, fat 5 g, saturated fat 0.5 g, monounsaturated fat 3 g, polyunsaturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 65 mg, carbohydrate 24 mg, fiber 2 g, protein 3 g
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic Staff
Romi Londre is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.