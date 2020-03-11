Romi Londre: Tips for bringing your lunch to work

Bringing your lunch from home rather than eating out not only saves money, but tends to save calories, fat, and sodium as well. If you’re tired of spending too much on lunches, tired of feeling sluggish at work after eating fast food, or tired of bringing a PB&J every day for lunch, take a look at the tips below.

Plan ahead

Packing your lunch the night before or even packing a few lunches on a Sunday afternoon avoids the rush of trying to pack in the morning. Make sure you are planning for your lunches when you go grocery shopping so you have healthy ingredients available. Many people find packing 2-3 lunches at once saves prep time and makes it more likely that the packed lunch will be a healthy option.

Use the food groups as a guide

Protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and dairy are the five main food groups. Try to include at least three food groups when packing your lunch — bonus points for working all five in! The USDA recommends making at least half your grains whole and eating a variety of colors of fruits and vegetables throughout the week. Fats and sweets should be used sparingly

Bring what you want to eat