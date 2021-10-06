Romi Londre: What's the deal with chickpeas?

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are an important food in South and Central America, India and Africa. In the past few years, chickpeas have been growing in popularity. Still, many consumers are unfamiliar with these so-called beans, so let’s learn about what chickpeas have to offer!

It’s surprising that chickpeas didn’t grow in popularity sooner as they have an impressive nutrition profile. Chickpeas provide a variety of vitamins and minerals, as well as serving as a decent source of fiber and protein. Fiber and protein work synergistically to slow digestion, which helps you feel full for longer. The soluble fiber in chickpeas may help improve blood glucose control and increase healthy gut bacteria.

Think of a classic beany flavor but with a touch of nutty and earthy flavor; that’s what chickpeas taste like. They taste similar to cannelloni and pinto beans, and there are various ways to incorporate chickpeas into your diet. They can be added to soups, salads and stews. In a blender or food processor, chickpeas can be ground and added to veggie burgers or meatless meatballs. For an easy and tasty snack, try seasoning and roasting chickpeas in the oven. Or, blend chickpeas and make your own hummus spread or dip. Try out these Mayo Clinic recipes to incorporate chickpeas into your diet!

Linguine with chickpeas and arugula

From Mayo Clinic

Serves: 4

Ingredients

6 ounces whole-gram linguine or spaghetti

½ tablespoon olive or canola oil

1 cup fresh or frozen stir-fry vegetables (onions and green, red and yellow peppers), chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (15 ounces) unsalted garbanzo beans, drained

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 lemon, juiced and zested

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

4 ounces (about 4 cups) arugula or baby spinach, coarsely chopped

Directions

Cook linguine for 5 minutes in boiling water. Drain, reserving 2 cups cooking water.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add stir-fry vegetables and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add the pasta, reserved cooking water, chickpeas, crushed red pepper, lemon zest and lemon juice to skillet. Cook for about 5 minutes or until the pasta is al dente.

Remove pan from the heat and stir in the cheese and arugula or baby spinach. Toss to continue until arugula or baby spinach is wilted. Serve.

Nutrition information: Per serving (1½ cups): 374 calories, 51 grams carbohydrate, 20 grams protein, 10 grams total fat, 9 grams fiber, 459 mg sodium

Hummus (gluten-free)

From Mayo Clinic

Serves: 6

Ingredients

⅔ cup dried chickpeas (garbanzo beans, picked over and rinsed, soaked overnight, and drained

3 cups water

2 cloves garlic

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons sliced green (spring) onion

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (fresh coriander)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions

In a large saucepan over high heat, combine the chickpeas, water, garlic cloves, bay leaf and ¼ teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover partially and simmer until the beans are very tender, 50 to 60 minutes. Drain and discard the bay leaf, reserving the garlic and ½ cup of the cooking liquid.

In a blender or food processor, combine the chickpeas, cooked garlic, olive oil, ¾ cup green onion, vinegar, cilantro, cumin and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Process to puree. Add the reserved cooking liquid, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture has the consistency of a thick spread.

In a small serving bowl, stir together chickpea mixture and the remaining 2 tablespoons green onion. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes about 1 ½ cups.

Nutrition information: Per serving (¼ cup): 116 calories, 15 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams protein, 4 grams total fat, 4 grams fiber, 210 mg sodium

Taryn Carlson is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System.

