Sarah Brandt: Add a Little More Color to Your Life this New Year

The new year is right around the corner and with that comes new goals to start living a healthier lifestyle again. Most commonly new year’s resolutions center around weight loss and making better food choices. As a dietitian, I cringe hearing people tell me they are going to start a “fad” diet for the new year.

The word diet comes from the Greek word “diaita” which means “a way of life.” In simple terms, diet really refers to the way we eat throughout our lives. I am a firm believer that all foods fit into your “diet” and moderation is the key to a healthy happy life.

Instead of making a new year’s resolution this year, skip trying that new fad diet and focus on small changes. Why not start by making your plate more colorful and eating a rainbow of colors. A colorful plate is easy and healthy for you. Here is what adding more color to your plate can do for you this new year.

The more color the more appealing the food is to you.

When your food looks good, it will likely taste better. Color is the single most important sensory cue when it comes to your visual expectations of what the taste and flavors of the food and drink might be like. If you like the color of your food, you are more likely to enjoy the taste of your food. So why not make your plate more colorful?