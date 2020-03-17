Sarah Brandt: Should I be counting my calories?

Working as a registered dietitian, I often get the question, “Should I be counting my calories?”
We’ve heard for so long that to lose weight and get healthy we have to count and reduce our calories. Easier said than done. I believe it is important to know what foods are high in calories and what foods are lower in calories, however, here are some reasons why counting calories is counterproductive for most people. But note, if counting calories helps keep you accountable and on track, and you are maintaining your physical and mental wellbeing, keep doing what works best for you.
1. Calories are important but the simple equation of “calories in versus calories out” is lot more complicated than most people believe.
About 70% of the calories you burn throughout the day are used for your basal metabolic rate, or the number of calories your body needs to keep you alive and functioning. Another 10% of daily calories go to what is known as the thermic effect of food, in other words to digest what you eat. Yes, you burn calories from eating! This leaves about 20% for other functions, which may include exercise. Exercise plays a smaller role in weight loss than most people realize and what we eat plays a much larger role. Secondly, calories are absorbed differently for each person due to gut bacteria, how well food is chewed and how much the food is processed. Not all calories are equal which is partly why the “calories in-calories out” equation is much more complicated.
2. Sorry, but your tracker doesn’t know your true caloric needs. They may lead you to believe you can “undo” calories you’ve had throughout the day.
Fitness trackers and health apps are very popular today. Most estimate how many calories you need to eat and how many you burn from your daily activity/exercise to meet your health and wellness goals. Each app or tracker is based on an equation, which varies, and usually takes into account your weight/height and how much weight you want to lose. Keep in mind the calories they give you is an estimate and doesn’t include important factors such as genetics or muscle mass for example. Don’t let your tracker fool you.
3. Food labels may not be as accurate as you think.
The Food and Drug Administration allows food companies a margin for error in the accuracy of the calories listed on package labels — up to 20% in either direction. That means if a label lists 200 calories per serving, it could be 240 calories or 160 calories or anything in between. In addition, the FDA doesn’t do any regular policing of labels to ensure that calorie counts meet even that degree of accuracy. The responsibility for label accuracy falls to the food companies themselves. It essentially works on the honor system.
4. Food is fuel to our bodies; it is not meant to be a number.
Calorie counting is causing people to disconnect from more important factors such as hunger cues and quality of food choices. Often, we put our hunger cues aside and eat when we aren’t hungry because we have calories left to use for the day. It’s easy to become fixated on numbers more, less about how your body feels. Disordered eating can develop when you become obsessed with counting calories. Do yourself a favor and stop crunching the numbers and stressing yourself out about how many calories you are eating for the day. Eat to nourish your body and honor your hunger and fullness cues.
So, focus more on the quality of your food choices — more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans, lean meats — and the portions you choose. Be more mindful and listen to your hunger and fullness cues and consistently fuel your bodies with meals and snacks throughout the day. Enjoy what you eat and stop making it another task on your list of things to do.
For more information about nutrition and healthy eating, please call Gundersen Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.
Fish bake
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 medium red potatoes
- 1½ lbs. whitefish or cod fillets
- 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese
- 1 small onion, sliced into rings
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
- ¾ cup skim milk, divided
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Wash red potatoes and slice into ⅛ inch thick slices. Place in shallow 2-quart glass or ceramic baking pan coated with nonstick spray. Cover with plastic wrap and cook in microwave until almost done, about five minutes.
Sprinkle with flour. Top with onion and pepper. Pour half of the milk over potatoes. Place fish on top; pour remaining milk over fish. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
Cover and bake for 20-30 minutes or until fish flakes easily with fork. Sprinkle with parsley flakes and paprika.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 310 calories, 8 g fat, 27 g protein, 33 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 120 mg sodium
Citrus salad with poppyseed dressing
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- ½ orange (or 1 clementine orange), peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons granola
- 2 tablespoons feta cheese
- 2 tablespoons poppyseed dressing
Directions
Add all ingredients to a bowl, and drizzle with dressing. Enjoy!
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 300 calories, 17 g fat, 8 g protein, 34 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 530 mg sodium
Sarah Brandt is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.