Sarah Brandt: Should I be counting my calories?

We’ve heard for so long that to lose weight and get healthy we have to count and reduce our calories. Easier said than done. I believe it is important to know what foods are high in calories and what foods are lower in calories, however, here are some reasons why counting calories is counterproductive for most people. But note, if counting calories helps keep you accountable and on track, and you are maintaining your physical and mental wellbeing, keep doing what works best for you.

About 70% of the calories you burn throughout the day are used for your basal metabolic rate, or the number of calories your body needs to keep you alive and functioning. Another 10% of daily calories go to what is known as the thermic effect of food, in other words to digest what you eat. Yes, you burn calories from eating! This leaves about 20% for other functions, which may include exercise. Exercise plays a smaller role in weight loss than most people realize and what we eat plays a much larger role. Secondly, calories are absorbed differently for each person due to gut bacteria, how well food is chewed and how much the food is processed. Not all calories are equal which is partly why the “calories in-calories out” equation is much more complicated.