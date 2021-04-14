Sue Leifer: Small package, big flavor

The next time you’re in your grocery store produce section or at your local farmer’s market, check out the radishes.
They come in so many different colors and shapes. If you want more variety, they are easy to grow in your own garden. They can be eaten raw, roasted, braised or pickled. Spring time radishes may be best when eaten raw, sliced on top of a green salad or dipped in a bit of salt or other seasoning (see Radishes with Dukkah recipe below.) or grated in a slaw.
They can be enjoyed year around when roasted, braised (see Braised Radishes recipe below) or pickled. If they are too spicy the roasting or braising process mellows the heat.
For a simple roasted radish dish, trim the top and stem ends, rinse with water, pat dry and slice them in half. Toss with about one tablespoon of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Arrange them cut side down on a heavy, dark sheet pan (or cast iron skillet) and roast at 450 degrees F for about 10-12 minutes. The white sides should brown a little but they should still be firm. A sprinkle of very finely chopped garlic or parsley before serving takes the flavor up a notch.
Radishes are part of the Brassica plant family. These cruciferous vegetables are full of antioxidants that alter the way cancer cells reproduce so they may help reduce cancer risk.
For their size, radishes are a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that may fight cellular damage that can lead to cancer and other diseases. They are full of fiber but low in calories. For big flavor and big nutrition, try adding some radishes to your menu year around!
Radishes with Dukkah
From Bon Appetit
¼ cup pistachios
1 tablespoon pine nuts
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1 teaspoon coriander seeds
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Radishes (with tops if possible for easier dipping)
Olive oil (for dipping)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place pistachios and pine nuts on rimmed baking sheet and toast for 5 minutes. Add sesame seeds, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds and toast until nuts are golden brown and spices are fragrant, about 5 minutes. Transfer to another pan to cool (they may continue to bake and burn if left on the hot pan). Coarsely grind in a blender or food processor with salt and pepper. Serve radishes with olive and dukkah for dipping.
12 servings of dukkah: Per one serving of dukkah: 25 calories, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g protein, 2 g. fat, 0 g fiber, 160 mg sodium
Braised Radishes
Mayo Clinic Staff
1 tablespoon butter
2 large shallots, finely sliced
1 pound radishes, about 2 bunches, tops trimmed and radishes sliced in half
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
½ cup vegetable broth
½ cup finely chopped Italian parsley
¼ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
Melt the butter over medium-high heat in a wide skillet. Place radishes cut side down in the pan and cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes or until bottoms begin to brown. Add the shallots and cook, stirring, for another minute. Add the balsamic vinegar and the broth. The liquid should just come up around the sides of the radishes. Cover, lower heat and simmer for 8-10 minutes or until the radishes are tender. Remove the lid and continue to simmer for 3-4 minutes or until the liquid has reduced into a syrupy sauce. Add the parsley and stir to wilt. Season with pepper and serve.
6 servings: Per Serving: 55 calories, 8 g carbohydrate, 1 g protein, 2 g fat, 2 g fiber, 195 mg sodium
Sue Leifer is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse