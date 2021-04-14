Sue Leifer: Small package, big flavor

The next time you’re in your grocery store produce section or at your local farmer’s market, check out the radishes.

They come in so many different colors and shapes. If you want more variety, they are easy to grow in your own garden. They can be eaten raw, roasted, braised or pickled. Spring time radishes may be best when eaten raw, sliced on top of a green salad or dipped in a bit of salt or other seasoning (see Radishes with Dukkah recipe below.) or grated in a slaw.

They can be enjoyed year around when roasted, braised (see Braised Radishes recipe below) or pickled. If they are too spicy the roasting or braising process mellows the heat.

For a simple roasted radish dish, trim the top and stem ends, rinse with water, pat dry and slice them in half. Toss with about one tablespoon of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Arrange them cut side down on a heavy, dark sheet pan (or cast iron skillet) and roast at 450 degrees F for about 10-12 minutes. The white sides should brown a little but they should still be firm. A sprinkle of very finely chopped garlic or parsley before serving takes the flavor up a notch.

Radishes are part of the Brassica plant family. These cruciferous vegetables are full of antioxidants that alter the way cancer cells reproduce so they may help reduce cancer risk.