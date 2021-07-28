Sue Leifer: Soy offers several health benefits

While most researchers agree that more investigation is needed, recent studies show several possible health benefits of soy foods.

Soy is a good source of isoflavones which appear to work with certain proteins found in soy to protect against cancer, heart disease and osteoporosis. Soy protein may help reduce insulin resistance, kidney damage and fatty liver in people with diabetes. Some studies suggest soy may be helpful in blood pressure and cholesterol management.

Current evidence shows that soy’s estrogen-like compounds (phytoestrogens) are not associated with hormone-related cancers when consumed in “whole food” (soybeans, soy milk, tofu, tempeh, miso, natto, soy nuts) form. Research is less clear on the effect of processed soy products such as processed cereals, bars and other snack items.

Edamame is another name for young, green soybeans. Eating these beans in place of animal protein is a great way to increase plant food intake while meeting protein needs, providing a good amount of fiber and about 10% of the Daily Value for two important antioxidants: vitamins A and C. One half cup of edamame beans provides 11 grams of protein (compared to the 7 grams of protein in one large egg), 9 grams of fiber (more than the 8 grams of fiber found in 4 slices of whole wheat bread) and 120 calories.