Sue Leifer: Soy offers several health benefits

While most researchers agree that more investigation is needed, recent studies show several possible health benefits of soy foods.
Soy is a good source of isoflavones which appear to work with certain proteins found in soy to protect against cancer, heart disease and osteoporosis. Soy protein may help reduce insulin resistance, kidney damage and fatty liver in people with diabetes. Some studies suggest soy may be helpful in blood pressure and cholesterol management.
Current evidence shows that soy’s estrogen-like compounds (phytoestrogens) are not associated with hormone-related cancers when consumed in “whole food” (soybeans, soy milk, tofu, tempeh, miso, natto, soy nuts) form. Research is less clear on the effect of processed soy products such as processed cereals, bars and other snack items.
Edamame is another name for young, green soybeans. Eating these beans in place of animal protein is a great way to increase plant food intake while meeting protein needs, providing a good amount of fiber and about 10% of the Daily Value for two important antioxidants: vitamins A and C. One half cup of edamame beans provides 11 grams of protein (compared to the 7 grams of protein in one large egg), 9 grams of fiber (more than the 8 grams of fiber found in 4 slices of whole wheat bread) and 120 calories.
Two types of edamame are available in most grocery store frozen food sections: shelled or in the pods. Both are already cooked and ready to be thawed and eaten. Shelled edamame can be added to casseroles, soups, stews, omelets, pasta or rice salads, green salads, stir fried dishes, and grain bowls. Shelled edamame can be pureed into a bean dip or hummus type spread for dipping with vegetables or layering in a wrap. Edamame that is either shelled or still in the pod can be seasoned and roasted for a simple snack food.
Try one of these recipes to add some edamame to your day.
Crispy Roasted Edamame (from Stephanie Lang, RDN at verywellfit.com)
- 1 pound bag frozen shelled edamame
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Let the shelled edamame thaw on the counter for at least one hour. Lay beans on a dry, clean dish towel and blot dry.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Arrange the edamame on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 teaspoons olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Bake for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes, until crispy.
Store leftovers in the refrigerator.
Variations: Try tamari or soy sauce (delete salt) with ground ginger and garlic or try smoked paprika or curry powder or turmeric for variety.
Nutrition information (per ½ cup serving): 209 calories, 17 g protein, 15 g carbohydrate, 10 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 8 g fiber, 300 mg sodium
Edamame Hummus with Spiced Pita Chips (from The Food You Crave by Ellie Krieger, RDN)
- 2 cups shelled edamame, cooked according to package directions
- 1 cup silken tofu, drained
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Pinch of white pepper
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin (plus more for garnish)
- 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 Tablespoon)
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (plus more to taste)
- Spiced Pita Chips (recipe follows)
Set 1 tablespoon of the edamame aside for a garnish. Place the rest, along with the tofu, salt, pepper, cumin, garlic, oil and lemon juice in a food processor and process until very smooth, about 2 minutes.
Taste and adjust seasoning if desired. At this point you can refrigerate the hummus in an airtight container for up to three days.
Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and garnish with the reserved edamame and a sprinkle of cumin.
Serve with the spiced pita chips.
Nutrition information (per ¼ cup serving plus 4 pita chips): 195 calories, 6 g protein, 18 g carbohydrate, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 3.5 g fiber, 326 g sodium
Spiced Pita Chips
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 6 whole-wheat pita breads, cut into 8 wedges each
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Combine the oil, and spices in a large bowl. Add the pita wedges and toss to coat.
Spread the wedges in a single layer on two baking sheets and bake, tossing once, until the pitas are brown and crisp, about 15 minutes.
Let cool completely before serving. They will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for about three days.
Nutrition information (per 4 wedges): 105 calories, 2 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 2 g fiber, 218 g sodium
Sue Leifer is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse