Susan Leifer: Plant foods belong on your plate (copy)

Most colorectal cancer still occurs in adults aged 50 and older but increasing trends in younger adults (even as overall U.S. colorectal cancer rates are decreasing) are concerning. Evidence suggests early-onset colorectal cancer is just as strongly related to excess body fat, physical inactivity and diet as when this cancer occurs later in life.

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through life may be one of the most important ways to protect against cancer. Excess body fat (especially around the organs in the belly) can lead to high levels of insulin, may cause chronic inflammation and is a major risk factor linked with colorectal cancer.

Physical activity is consistently linked with lower risk of colon cancer. Getting at least 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity per week and limiting sedentary time can decrease cancer risk.

Early research pointed to single nutrients in foods (like beta-carotene in carrots) being key to cancer prevention. Today, research shows that whole foods are better than isolated nutrients and it’s the overall combination of foods you eat that impacts your risk of cancer the most. A diet linked to cancer prevention is made up of mainly vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legume beans and lentils, nuts, seeds and other plant foods.

The American Institute for Cancer Research (aicr.org) recommends limiting red meat to less than 18 oz per week, saving processed (smoked, cured, salted, fermented or with added preservatives) meats for occasional intake, avoiding or limiting alcoholic beverages of all types to no more than one drink per day for women or at most two drinks for men, and limiting sugar-sweetened beverages, highly processed foods and refined grain products to reduce risk of colorectal cancers.

Think of lean meat as a side dish or explore plant-based recipes (e.g. meatlessmonday.com, aicr.org, sharonpalmer.com) for meals that are entirely plant based. Instead of hot dogs or deli meats try nut butters, hummus or other bean spreads for easy lunches. Choose plain, sparkling or flavored waters that don’t contain added sugars or infuse water or tea with fruit, lemon wedges or cucumber slices.

The following recipes from The American Institute for Cancer Research (aicr.org) offer ways to include many of these recommendations in your diet.

White Bean and Spinach Soup

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium carrot, halved and thinly sliced

1/2 medium onion, diced finely

4 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable stock

1 (14-oz) can no-salt added diced tomatoes (fresh may be substituted)

1 (14-oz) can no-salt added cannellini beans (any white bean may be substituted)

1/2 tsp. rosemary

1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning

Dash freshly ground pepper

Dash red pepper flakes (optional)

4 oz. small whole-wheat pasta shells

4 cups baby spinach leaves

4 tsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions: In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic, carrots, and onions until the carrots are soft, about 5 minutes. Add stock, tomatoes, beans, rosemary, Italian seasoning, and pepper to skillet. Bring to boil. Add shells and cook 14 minutes. If soup is too thick simply add a bit more stock. Stir in spinach and continue cooking until wilted. Serve in soup bowls and sprinkle Parmesan on top.

Makes 6 servings. Per Serving: 1 1/3 cups Per serving: 199 calories, 4 g total fat (dietary fiber, 85 mg sodium.)

Whole-Wheat Fruit Bars

Canola oil cooking spray

1 cup quick cooking rolled oats

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4tsp. baking soda

1/3 cup canola oil

5 Tbsp. apple juice, divided

1/2cup apricot jam or cherry jam (use all-fruit preserves, if possible)

1 package (7 oz.) dried apricots or dried tart cherries, chopped

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 9 X 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix oats, flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt and baking soda until well combined. In small bowl, whisk oil and 3 tablespoons juice together and pour over oat mixture, blending well until moist and crumbly. Reserve 3/4 cup of mixture for topping. Press the remainder evenly into prepared pan.

In small bowl, blend jam with remaining 2 tablespoons apple juice. Stir in dried fruit. Spread evenly over crust. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture over apricots, lightly pressing down with fingers. Bake 35 minutes or until golden. Cool in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars. Store in air-tight container or plastic bag.

Makes 16 bars. Per serving (1 bar): 162 calories, 5 g total fat (less than 1 g saturated fat), 28 g carbohydrate, 2 g protein, 2 g dietary fiber, 63 mg sodium.

Hummus

2 cans (15-oz.) no-salt-added chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved

5 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup tahini

5 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 Tbsp. reserved chickpea liquid

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Paprika or parsley sprigs for garnish, optional

Directions

1. Place all ingredients except salt and optional garnish in food processor.

2. Process until mixture is coarsely puréed. Add salt to taste.

3. Garnish with a dash of olive-oil, paprika, olive or parsley sprigs. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Makes 10 servings (¼ cup per serving). Per serving: 100 calories, 6 g total fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 8 g carbohydrates, 3 g protein, 2 g dietary fiber, 100 mg sodium, 1 g sugar, 0 g added sugar.

Susan Leifer is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse

