Susan Leifer: Plant foods belong on your plate

Plant foods are full of the kinds of fiber and nutrients that may help prevent cancer, heart disease, diabetes and many other chronic illnesses. They can also help maintain a healthy weight. The New American Plate guidelines from the American Institute on Cancer Research (aicr.org) recommend filling at least two-thirds of your plate with plant foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruit and legume beans and the remaining third with animal or plant based protein.

Nuts, nut butters, seeds, green peas, edamame, quinoa, lentils, legumes (such as garbanzo, kidney, black pinto, cannellini beans), seitan, tofu, tempeh and nutritional yeast are all whole food sources of plant protein. Processed plant-based meat alternatives (“meat” balls, burgers, crumbles, “chicken” tenders, “fish” filets) have come a long way in texture and flavor, but it’s not clear if replacing animal protein with processed plant-based meat alternatives provides the same benefit as whole food plant-based protein options.

To help increase whole plant proteins start with what’s familiar:

• If meat has traditionally been the star of a soup, stew, salad, casserole or lasagna, increase ingredients such as vegetables and nuts or legume beans as the amount of meat is reduced or eliminated