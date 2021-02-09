Susan Leifer: Plant foods belong on your plate

Plant foods are full of the kinds of fiber and nutrients that may help prevent cancer, heart disease, diabetes and many other chronic illnesses. They can also help maintain a healthy weight. The New American Plate guidelines from the American Institute on Cancer Research (aicr.org) recommend filling at least two-thirds of your plate with plant foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruit and legume beans and the remaining third with animal or plant based protein.
Nuts, nut butters, seeds, green peas, edamame, quinoa, lentils, legumes (such as garbanzo, kidney, black pinto, cannellini beans), seitan, tofu, tempeh and nutritional yeast are all whole food sources of plant protein. Processed plant-based meat alternatives (“meat” balls, burgers, crumbles, “chicken” tenders, “fish” filets) have come a long way in texture and flavor, but it’s not clear if replacing animal protein with processed plant-based meat alternatives provides the same benefit as whole food plant-based protein options.
To help increase whole plant proteins start with what’s familiar:
• If meat has traditionally been the star of a soup, stew, salad, casserole or lasagna, increase ingredients such as vegetables and nuts or legume beans as the amount of meat is reduced or eliminated
• Slowly sauté onions in olive oil so they develop a brown color and a caramelized flavor
• Increase the amount and variety of herbs, spices and garlic in a dish
• Look for plant-based protein recipes with familiar sauces that are commonly paired with meat proteins. Buffalo, marinara, barbeque, tikka masala, honey mustard and sweet and sour sauces all pair well with plant-based proteins as well
• Traditional food from Greece, India, Italy, Asia, Mexico and around the world include many plant-based proteins
• Add a heartier texture with mushrooms, jackfruit, eggplant, carrots or artichoke hearts
• Savory (umami) flavor can be created with the addition of dried tomatoes, winter (butternut, acorn) squash, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, olives, corn or toasted nuts
Whether vegetarian or omnivore, anyone can benefit from more plant foods. Try a new take on chili with White Bean and Jackfruit Chili.
White Bean Chili with Jackfruit
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 onion, chopped
• 6 garlic cloves, rough chopped
• 1 poblano pepper, chopped (or substitute a 4-ounce can diced green chilies)
• 2 x 14-ounce cans white beans, drained and rinsed
• 16 ounces canned jackfruit (packed in brine, not in syrup), drained and rinsed. Remove any seed pods, wrap in kitchen towel and squeeze as dry as possible, pull fruit into shreds and thinly slice core pieces
• 3 cups vegetable broth
Homemade Chili Seasoning:
• 1 tablespoon chili powder
• 1 tablespoon cumin
• 1 tablespoon coriander
• 2 teaspoons dried oregano
• 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon sugar (or real maple syrup)
• ½ teaspoon pepper
• ¼ – ½ teaspoon ground chipotle powder (optional)
Optional additions: 1 cup frozen corn, large handful chopped kale or spinach
Optional garnishes: avocado, cilantro, scallions, grated radish, red onion, grated cheese, sour cream or even a drizzle of olive oil.
Instructions (Instant Pot version)
1. Set Instant Pot to “Sauté” and heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add onion and garlic and fresh poblano (if using) and sauté 3 minutes until fragrant.
2. Add canned chilies, canned beans and jackfruit. Add the vegetable broth, and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
3. Add all the spices, sugar and salt.
4. Give a stir and set Instant Pot to High for 10 minutes. Manually or naturally release.
5. Stir in corn and chopped kale and cover for 5 minutes on warm setting. Taste and add more salt if needed.
6. Serve in bowls and garnish as desired.
Instructions (Stovetop version)
1. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add onion and garlic and fresh poblano (if using) and sauté 3-4 minutes until fragrant.
2. Add canned chilies, canned beans and jackfruit. Add the vegetable broth, and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
3. Add all the spices, sugar and salt.
4. Give a stir and bring to a simmer. Cover, and simmer on low heat for 15 minutes.
5. Stir in corn and chopped kale, cover and simmer for 5 minutes on low.
6. Serve in bowls and garnish as desired.
Adapted from recipe by Sylvia Fountaine, feastingathome.com
Susan Leifer is an RDN at Mayo Clinic Health System