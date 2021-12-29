Swap your sweetener with maple syrup

Maple syrup is made from sap collected from sugar maple trees. Although sugar maples can grow in a number of locations, a pretty specific climate is needed to support maple syrup production. Overnight temps of 20-25 degrees F with day time temps of 40-45 degrees F are needed to get the tree sap to run for collection. Wisconsin is one of thirteen states who produce maple syrup. Vermont has consistently led the nation in maple syrup production with New York and Maine being the second and third largest producers. Quebec is the largest producer of maple syrup worldwide.

Maple syrup is produced by boiling the sap collected from sugar maple trees. The tree sap is essentially the life line of the tree, rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytonutrients. Boiling the sap removes the water, concentrating the sugars as well as the nutrients. Maple syrup contains manganese and riboflavin as well as trace amounts of zinc, magnesium, calcium and potassium. Manganese plays a role in amino acid, cholesterol and sugar metabolism, is important for bone health and has anti-inflammatory properties. Zinc is important for wound healing, metabolism and supporting your immune system.

While maple syrup does contain a number of micronutrients, it is still a sweetener and should be consumed as such. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends added sugars make up less than 10% of daily calories. The American Heart Association recommends six teaspoons or less per day of added sugar for women and children and nine teaspoons or less per day for men. Choosing maple syrup in place of refined pancake syrup — typically made from high fructose corn syrup and added flavors — will give you a small nutrient boost and a large flavor boost! Just be mindful that maple syrup does still count as an added sugar. Used in moderation, maple syrup can be used as a more nutritious sweetener for topping pancakes, stirring into plain yogurt or using as a glaze for vegetables or meats.

Maple roasted sweet potatoes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2½ lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled, cut in to 1½ inch pieces

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

Black pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 F

Arrange the sweet potatoes in a single, even layer in a glass 9x13 inch baking dish

Combine the remaining ingredients in a small bowl. Pour the mixture over the sweet potatoes, toss to coat well.

Cover baking dish with tin foil, bake the sweet potatoes for 15 minutes. Uncover, stir, and continue cooking- stirring every 15 minutes until tender and starting to brown, approximately 45-50 minutes.

Nutrition Information (per ½ cup serving): Calories 92; total fat 2g; sat fat 1g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 119mg; total carb 18g; dietary fiber 2 g; added sugars 5g; protein 1g

Festive baked Brie

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 (4.4 oz) Brie round

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon dried cranberries

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 F

Cut the top rind off from the Brie round

In a small bowl, mix the syrup, cranberries and walnuts together- spoon on top of the Brie

Place on foil lined baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes until soft

Nutrition Information (per serving): Calories 77; total fat 5g; sat fat 3g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 84 mg; total carb 5g; dietary fiber 0 g; added sugars 4g; protein 4g

Tori Erickson is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System.

