Yes, fats are an essential part of a healthy diet. They help keep us full, so having a little with meals and snacks can be helpful. They also help us absorb fat-soluble vitamins and other nutrients. One type called omega-3 fatty acids is particularly beneficial for us.
What are omega-3 fatty acids?
These are healthy fats that your body needs from certain foods to function properly. They are considered essential because our bodies cannot make them on their own.
They have proven benefits that include improving heart, brain and eye health to help prevent disease. In particular, they are related to decreased risk of death related to heart disease. Studies have linked them to improved cognition and depression. This is related to their role in neurotransmitter function to help manage psychological and behavioral conditions.
They may also help to prevent/treat other diseases — especially inflammatory ones. Pregnant women should make sure to include these in their diet for fetal health and development.
What are the best sources?
Seafood:
- Salmon, tuna, sardines, herring, trout, mackerel and shellfish are all good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which the body absorbs best from seafood sources. It is recommended to have fish at least twice a week or a total of 8 ounces per week. One serving or 4 ounces is about the size of the palm of your hand. Choose baked, grilled, or steamed instead of deep fried. Eating a variety of seafood is ideal especially to help reduce exposure to contaminants, such as mercury.
Nuts and seeds:
- Walnuts, flaxseed, chia seeds, canola and soybean oils and other soy products are all sources of omega-3s. Nuts are a great snack or addition to foods, but they’re high in calories, so a small handful is enough. Edamame (soybeans) also make for a great snack or salad ingredient. Add flaxseed or chia to baked goods, smoothies, cereal, or salads. While chia seeds can be eaten whole, the body can’t process whole flaxseeds, so buy them ground. Canola and soybean oils can be used as substitutes for butter, margarine or lard.
Dark leafy greens provide some too omega-3s, as well as grass-fed meat and dairy
- .
What about supplements?
Supplements may be recommended for some people. Speak with your healthcare provider to see if these are recommended for you and before starting one.
Supplements may be the best option if you have an allergy or intolerance to food sources of omega-3 fatty acid, but it’s best to get these essential nutrients from the naturally occurring food sources mentioned here.
Some foods are fortified with omega 3 fatty acids which is another option. Examples include margarine, eggs, breads, cereals, pasta, dairy and peanut butter. The label will indicate if a food has omega-3 fatty acids added.
Scrumptious salmon patties
15 ounces canned salmon (can substitute tuna)
¾ cup old fashioned oats (uncooked)
1/3 cup fat-free/low-fat milk
1 egg white
4 tablespoons chopped onions/celery (optional)
1 teaspoon dried dill
1 tablespoon canola oil
Combine all ingredients except oil; mix well. Shape to form 6 patties about ½ inch thick.
Heat oil in pan over medium heat. Cook patties for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown and heated through Season with lemon juice (optional) and serve hot. (Recipe from Mayo Clinic staff)
Makes 6 servings.
Per patty: Calories 185, fat 10 g, saturated fat 2 g, sodium 310 mg, carbohydrate 8 g, fiber 1 g, protein 14 g, calcium 200 mg,
