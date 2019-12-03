Tara Wilde: Tips for healthy holiday eating

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a small baking sheet with nonstick foil. Place the phyllo shells side by side on the baking sheet so they don’t touch. In a small mixing bowl, using a sturdy whisk, mix the egg whites, pumpkin, maple syrup, sweetener, brown sugar, and flour together until well combined. Whisk in the vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, baking powder, and sat and continue mixing until well-combined. Divide the filling among the phyllo shells, about 1 tablespoon each. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out sticky (it should be runny but won’t be dry). Allow them to cool to room temperature. Just before serving, top each pie-let with 1 teaspoon whipped topping. (Recipe from Diabetesfoodhub.org)