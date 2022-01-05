Tempeh: A plant-based meat alternative

Tempeh, or tempe, is a traditional Javanese food made from fermented soybeans. It is made by a natural culturing and controlled fermentation process that binds soybeans into a brick-like cake with the whole soybean still intact. Tempeh often gets overshadowed by its more popular cousin, tofu. Both tofu and tempeh are made from soybeans and sometimes with added whole grains such as brown rice, oats, millet, and barley. Tempeh and tofu may sound like odd foods, but both have been popping up on restaurant menus and in grocery stores everywhere.

In one three-ounce serving of tempeh you’ll find the following: 140 calories, 4.5 grams of total fat, 10 mg of sodium, 10 g total carbohydrate, 7 g daily fiber, 0 g sugars, 16 g protein. That’s right; you get more than a quarter of your daily fiber needs in just one serving of this protein packed ingredient! Plus, tempeh is comparable if not slightly cheaper than other meats/meat alternatives per pound.

Research tells us that eating a plant-based diet may provide a number of health benefits such as increasing your daily fiber intake, lowering your risk for disease, maintaining healthy weight, and more. This may be why we are seeing a rise in demand for meat alternatives and ingredients that compliment plant-based eating. Tempeh is a fitting choice for plant-based eating because of its texture, price, ability to be substituted for meat in recipes, and because it has vitamin B12 and is a complete source of protein (that means it has all nine of the essential amino acids your body needs for healthy bones and muscles). Tempeh can be cut into strips and fried or cubed and crumbled into dishes such as stir frys, chilis, and pasta sauces. Try out this sloppy joe recipe below for your first taste of tempeh!

Tempeh Sloppy Joes

1 small onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 8-ounce package tempeh, crumbled into small pieces

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce no salt added

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons mustard

½ teaspoon garlic powder

4 multigrain hamburger buns

Directions:

1. Heat ½ cup water in a skillet. Add onion and bell pepper and saute until cooked through.

2. Add remaining ½ cup water and tempeh. Saute for 5 to 7 minutes, allowing the tempeh to get well done.

3. Add tomato sauce, ketchup, honey, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and garlic powder and cook for 15 minutes.

4. Serve hot on hamburger buns. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts:

Calories 273

Fat 2.9 g

Saturated fat 1.6 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Protein 18 g

Carbohydrates 37 g

Sugar 14 g

Fiber 6 g

Sodium 341 mg

Iron 22%

Taryn Carlson is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System

