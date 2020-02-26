Tori Erickson: Cherries 101 — varieties, nutrition and how to incorporate them into you diet

February 20th is National Cherry Pie Day and March is National Tart Cherry Month. Cherries belong to the stone fruit family, named such because of the hard “stone” or pit found at the center of the fruit.
Cherries are classified as either sweet or tart. Some of the most common sweet cherry varieties include Bing and Rainier. Sweet cherries are better for eating while tart cherries work best for cooking.
Sweet cherries are in season primarily from May to August, with June typically being the most abundant harvest season. When purchasing sweet cherries, you want to look for a firm, shiny fruit with the stems still attached. The color of sweet cherries can vary from a deep red, almost black color to red with shades of yellow.
Tart — or sour — cherries are quite bitter in taste and rarely consumed raw. The two most popular tart cherry varieties are Montmorency and Morello. Montmorency is the most abundant sour cherry tree grown in the U.S. with our neighbor, the state of Michigan, being a large producer. Tart cherries are bright red in color and they retain this vibrant color when frozen, canned or juiced.
Both varieties of cherries are a good source of vitamin C, potassium and fiber. In general, diets rich in fruit, including cherries, are associated with a decreased risk of heart disease. The potassium in cherries supports heart health and a healthy blood pressure. Cherries are high in antioxidants and compounds called polyphenols which may reduce inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic disease when consumed as a part of a healthy diet.
Tart cherries specifically have been found to be beneficial in reducing muscle soreness and prevent strength loss in endurance athletes when consumed in a concentrated form of a juice or powder. Also, interestingly, tart cherries are one of the only food sources of melatonin, a compound that regulates our sleep/wake cycle. A bedtime snack containing tart cherries or tart cherry juice might help you get a more restful night sleep!
Incorporating cherries into your diet is easy! Try adding a handful of sweet cherries to your lunch or pack them for an easy on the go snack. Tart frozen cherries can be added to smoothies or cooked down to make a warm cherry compote to top meats, vegetables or even ice cream.
Warm apple-tart cherry compote
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 apples, cored and chopped
- 1 cup of frozen, thawed cherries
- ¼ cup apple juice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch diluted in 2 tbsp cold water
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
Combine the apples, cherries, apple juice, salt, and maple syrup in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat.
Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5-10 minutes until the fruit is very soft.
Slowly add the water and cornstarch mixture, stirring constantly until mixture becomes thick.
Stir in the cinnamon and vanilla and remove from heat. Serve warm.
Nutrition analysis: Calories 128, Fat 0.5 g, Sodium 147 mg, Carbohydrates 32 g, Fiber 4 g, Protein 1 g
Cherry smoothie
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (or swap for milk of choice)
- 1 cup frozen, pitted sweet cherries
- 1 medium frozen banana
- 2 tbsp almond butter
Directions
Puree ingredients in blender.
Nutrition analysis: Calories 210, Fat 10 g, Sodium 83 mg, Carbohydrates 28 g, Fiber 5 g, Protein 4 g
Tori Erickson is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.