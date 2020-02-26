Tori Erickson: Cherries 101 — varieties, nutrition and how to incorporate them into you diet

February 20th is National Cherry Pie Day and March is National Tart Cherry Month. Cherries belong to the stone fruit family, named such because of the hard “stone” or pit found at the center of the fruit.

Cherries are classified as either sweet or tart. Some of the most common sweet cherry varieties include Bing and Rainier. Sweet cherries are better for eating while tart cherries work best for cooking.

Sweet cherries are in season primarily from May to August, with June typically being the most abundant harvest season. When purchasing sweet cherries, you want to look for a firm, shiny fruit with the stems still attached. The color of sweet cherries can vary from a deep red, almost black color to red with shades of yellow.

Tart — or sour — cherries are quite bitter in taste and rarely consumed raw. The two most popular tart cherry varieties are Montmorency and Morello. Montmorency is the most abundant sour cherry tree grown in the U.S. with our neighbor, the state of Michigan, being a large producer. Tart cherries are bright red in color and they retain this vibrant color when frozen, canned or juiced.