Tori Erickson: Chia seeds are mighty versatile

These tiny but mighty little black, white and brown seeds are incredibly versatile and pack quite the nutritional punch. A serving of 2.5 tablespoons of chia seeds provides roughly 5 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber and, unlike some plant-based sources of protein, chia seeds are a complete source of protein meaning they contain all 9 essential amino acids. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Essential amino acids cannot be made by the human body and must come from food. All animal-based sources of protein are complete proteins- meat, dairy, eggs, fish- but not all plant-based sources of protein are complete. Other examples of complete plant-based proteins include soy, quinoa, and buckwheat.

The soluble fiber found in chia seeds can help lower your LDL cholesterol, help you feel fuller longer, and support good digestive health. In addition to being a good source of protein and fiber, chia seeds also contain antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. Antioxidants are substances that may protect your cells against free radicals, which may play a role in heart disease, cancer and other diseases. Omega 3 fatty acids may reduce your risk of heart disease.

Chia seeds are almost flavorless which lends to their versatility. They can be consumed whole and dry like sprinkled over eggs or added to a liquid where they will create a gel like texture as they absorb the liquid. Here are a few ideas to try incorporating chia seeds into your diet:

Chia Pudding

Mix ¼ cup of chia seeds with one cup of any liquid: vanilla almond milk, chocolate cow’s milk, or 100% juice. Refrigerate mixture for at least 15 minutes. The chia seeds will absorb the liquid and turn into a pudding like consistency. Top with fresh fruit or chopped nuts.

Chia Sprinkles

Nothing fancy here! Just sprinkle a tablespoon or two on top of eggs, hot or cold cereal, salads, smoothies, or soups for a little nutrition boost.

Chia Egg

Replace a whole egg in any baking recipe with a chia seed egg. Mix 1 tbsp chia seeds with 3 tbsp water. Stir and let sit for 5-10 minutes until. This is not a substitution for a scrambled or fried egg, it simply acts as a binding agent in baking.

Chia Popsicles

Add ¼ cup of chia seeds to 1 cup of 100% fruit juice and mix well. Poor into popsicle molds and freeze.

Chia Jelly

Heat 2 cups of mashed fruit over low-medium heat for five minutes (frozen fruit works very well for this!). Remove from heat and stir in 2 tbsp chia seeds, let sit for 5-10 minutes and then use as you would your regular jam or jelly.

Chia Seeds Nutrition Information: Serving size 2½ tbsp

Chia Seed Jam

Makes about 8 servings

2 cups fruit (such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, peaches, etc.)

2 tablespoons chia seeds

½ teaspoon vanilla extract:

Up to 2 tablespoons honey or other sweetener of choice (optional)

Instructions: Cook the fruit and sweetener over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it begins to liquefy. This may take 5-15 minutes depending on the fruit. Allow mixture to come to a simmer until it begins to break down and form a saucy consistency, about 5 minutes. If needed, mash the fruit with a fork until it reaches the consistency you’d like.

Stir in the chia seeds and let cook for another minute. Remove from heat, and let sit until thick, about 10 minutes. To store, place in an airtight jam jar or other container, and keep it in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or in the freezer for up to two months.