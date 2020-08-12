Tori Erickson: It's raspberry season in Wisconsin

Raspberry season in Wisconsin begins in July and extends in to early fall.
These sweet, juicy berries are a summertime treat full of nutrients. Raspberries are a great source of fiber offering 8 grams per cup of berries. The recommended intake of fiber per day for adults up to age 50 is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men; women and men older than 50 need 21 and 30 grams of fiber per day, respectively.
Raspberries are also an excellent source of vitamin C and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, which may help prevent chronic diseases when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
Most of us are familiar with the bright red raspberry however raspberries come in black, yellow and purple varieties as well. Red raspberries ripen first, followed by black, purple and then yellow. Red raspberries are the hardiest variety and grow well throughout the state. Black raspberries are considered hardy in southern and eastern Wisconsin. Black raspberries tend to be seedier than their red counterparts. Purple raspberries are a hybrid of the red and black raspberries offering large plump berries with softer seeds. Purple raspberries are considered slightly hardier than black raspberries. Yellow raspberries are the least hardy and least productive raspberry plant.
Raspberries are quite perishable and should be consumed or frozen within a few days of either picking or purchasing from the store. “Pick-your-own” patches are a fun way to stock up on fresh berries to freeze and use throughout the year.
Fresh, ripe berries will be plump and firm. Avoid mushy berries which are over-ripe and green berries which are immature. Avoid washing your berries until you are ready to eat them to help prevent them from becoming mushy. To freeze berries, spread out washed and dried berries on large cookie sheet to freeze individually. Freezing the berries individually before transferring to a larger storage bag or container prevents the berries from clumping together.
Raspberry oatmeal bars
Makes 12 bars
Ingredients
Crust/Topping:
½ cup flour
¼ cup brown sugar
1 cup quick oats
3 tablespoons butter or margarine
2 tablespoons applesauce
1 tablespoon orange juice
Filling:
1 tablespoon flour
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1½ teaspoons orange juice
2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F; coat 8x8 pan with non-stick spray.
Prepare crust and topping. Mix flour and sugar in a bowl, cut in butter until crumbly. Mix in oats. Set aside half of mixture.
With remaining half of mixture, stir in applesauce and orange juice. Press combined mixture into bottom of baking pan.
Prepare filling. Combine flour, sugar, juice, and raspberries.
Spread filling on prepared crust. Sprinkle with remaining topping.
Bake 40-45 minutes. Cool, cut into 12 bars.
Nutrition information (per serving): Calories 100, total fat 3.5 g, cholesterol 10 mg, sodium 25 mg, total carbohydrate 17 g, fiber 2 g, protein 2 g
Raspberry fruit dip
Serves 8
Ingredients
½ cup raspberries fresh or frozen/thawed
1 tablespoon sugar
1 cup plain non-fat yogurt
Fruit for serving: apples, pears, strawberries
Directions
In a small bowl, mash raspberries with sugar, stir in yogurt. Serve with fresh cut fruit
Nutrition Information (per serving): Calories 60, total fat 0g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 25 mg, total carbohydrate 14 g, protein 2 g
Tori Erickson is a registered dietitian with Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
