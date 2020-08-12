Tori Erickson: It's raspberry season in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raspberry season in Wisconsin begins in July and extends in to early fall.

These sweet, juicy berries are a summertime treat full of nutrients. Raspberries are a great source of fiber offering 8 grams per cup of berries. The recommended intake of fiber per day for adults up to age 50 is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men; women and men older than 50 need 21 and 30 grams of fiber per day, respectively.

Raspberries are also an excellent source of vitamin C and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, which may help prevent chronic diseases when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Most of us are familiar with the bright red raspberry however raspberries come in black, yellow and purple varieties as well. Red raspberries ripen first, followed by black, purple and then yellow. Red raspberries are the hardiest variety and grow well throughout the state. Black raspberries are considered hardy in southern and eastern Wisconsin. Black raspberries tend to be seedier than their red counterparts. Purple raspberries are a hybrid of the red and black raspberries offering large plump berries with softer seeds. Purple raspberries are considered slightly hardier than black raspberries. Yellow raspberries are the least hardy and least productive raspberry plant.