The yogurt aisle at your favorite grocery store may seem larger than ever these days with an expanding variety of yogurt, yogurt drinks, yogurt pouches, and even yogurt based dips available.
The FDA defines yogurt as being a dairy product derived from the fermentation of milk by the bacterial cultures Streptococcus thermophiles and Lactobacillus bulgaricus — although additional cultures or species of bifidobacteria are sometimes added for taste, texture or their probiotic properties. These live and active cultures make yogurt more easily tolerated by individuals with an intolerance to lactose as compared to milk.
The 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans identified calcium, vitamin D, potassium and dietary fiber as four nutrients of public health concern. Yogurt contains three of these four nutrients! With the expanding market of yogurt and yogurt products, consumers have a variety of products to choose from to fit their preferences and needs. Depending on the variety chosen, one 8-ounce serving of yogurt can provide 15 to 40 percent of the daily value (DV) for calcium and 6 to 14 percent of the DV for potassium. Furthermore, the protein found in yogurt promotes bone and muscle health. Though the nutrient profiles vary slightly in each of these different varieties, studies have shown that regular consumption of yogurt is associated with a healthy weight, decreased waist circumference, and decreased blood pressure. Find a variety that appeals to you and start including yogurt in your diet today!
Australian
Examples: Noosa and Wallaby
This variety of yogurt is unstrained (straining is a process that removes excess whey protein usually resulting in a richer/creamier product), with a creamy texture — a mix between a traditional yogurt and a Greek style yogurt with more protein than traditional but less than Greek. One 8-ounce serving of Noosa yogurt contains 14 grams of protein and 50 percent of the DV for calcium.
French
Example: Oui by Yoplait
You may have noticed this unique variety found in little glass jars. The yogurt is actually individually cultured in the same jar you purchase the product in in-store. This yogurt is thicker like a Greek yogurt however is unstrained and has less protein and calcium and often more sugar than most varieties. A 5-ounce serving contains 5 grams of protein and 15 percent of the DV for calcium.
Greek
Examples: Chobani, FAGE and Dannon Oikos
This popular thick and creamy, strained yogurt contains nearly twice the protein of traditional yogurt but provides just 15 percent of the DV for calcium — versus 40 percent found in traditional yogurt. Try plain Greek yogurt and sweeten with fruit to avoid excess added sugar in sweetened/flavored varieties. An 8-ounce container of Dannon Oikos yogurt contains 20 grams of protein and 15 percent the DV for calcium.
Icelandic
Example: Siggi’s
This yogurt, also called skyr, contains 2 to 3 times the protein of traditional yogurt thanks to the straining process used. It actually takes four times the amount of milk to make a cup of skyr as it does to make traditional yogurt- thus the increased protein! A 5.3-ounce container of Siggi’s yogurt contains 16 grams of protein and 15 percent the DV for calcium.
Kefir
Examples: Lifeway and The Greek Gods
Kefir is a fermented milk drink with a distinct tart taste. Kefir as compared to traditional yogurt contains twice as many probiotics. One 6-ounce cup of Lifeway kefir contains 13 grams of protein and 30 percent the DV for calcium.
Traditional yogurt
Examples: Yoplait, Stonyfield, and Dannon
Traditional yogurt is unstrained, has a smooth creamy texture and is lower in protein than but higher in calcium than most other varieties. One 8-ounce cup of Dannon yogurt contains 10 grams of protein and 40 percent the DV for calcium.
Carrot cake smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 medium banana, peeled, diced, frozen
- 1 cup diced, cooked carrots
- 1 cup skim milk
- ½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- Pinch of ginger and nutmeg
Directions
Add ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.
Nutrition information: Per serving: Calories 338, fat 1g, saturated fat 0.3 g, sodium 230 mg, carbohydrate 66 g, fiber 8 g, protein 19 g
