Tori Erickson: Try Red, white, and blueberries!

Celebrate this summer with these festive, little, nutrient-dense berries. Blueberries are a good source of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese.
Additionally, blueberries are rich in antioxidants which protect your cells from damage contributing to aging and some diseases. The main antioxidant compounds found in blueberries are flavonoids, specifically anthocyanins, which are responsible for giving blueberries their vibrant blue hue. In combination with an overall healthy diet and active lifestyle, these tiny berries certainly can offer mighty health benefits.
Anthocyanins
Anthocyanins are members of the flavanoid group of phytochemicals (chemical compounds produced by plants) and are known to possess antidiabetic, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anti-obesity effects and may aid in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.
Vitamin C
One cup of blueberries provides 24% of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential component in collagen formation which is a building block for healthy skin, hair, and bones.
Dietary Fiber
One cup of blueberries contains about 4 grams of dietary fiber. It is recommended women consume 25 grams of fiber daily and men 38 grams of fiber daily. Adequate intake of dietary fiber supports healthy digestion, prevents constipation, aids in satiety and can help you maintain a healthy body weight.
Vitamin K
This fat-soluble vitamin plays an important role in blood clotting, wound healing, bone metabolism and may play a role in reducing the risk of coronary heart disease by preventing vascular calcifications. There are a number of medications that are known to interact with vitamin K so consult with your doctor before increasing your daily intake of Vitamin K.
Ricotta Lemon Blueberry Waffles
Waffles:
- 1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup low fat-milk
- ½ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- 2 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 large egg
Blueberry Sauce:
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Directions:
1. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl.
2. In separate bowl combine milk, ricotta cheese, melted butter, canola oil, grated lemon, lemon juice and egg
3. Add milk mixture to flour mixture.
4. Coat a waffle iron with cooking spray, pour ⅓ cup batter per 4-inch waffle onto iron.
5. Cook until golden brown, 5 minutes or so.
6. To make blueberry sauce, combine blueberries, lemon juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Mash berries well with a fork to help break down. Simmer 3-5 minutes. Serve warm. Servings: 6
Nutrition Information per serving (1 waffle, 2 tbsp sauce): Calories 290, Total Fat 10 g, Sodium 350 mg, Carbohydrate 42 g, Protein 9 g
Tori Erickson is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse