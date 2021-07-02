Tori Erickson: Try Red, white, and blueberries!

Celebrate this summer with these festive, little, nutrient-dense berries. Blueberries are a good source of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese.

Additionally, blueberries are rich in antioxidants which protect your cells from damage contributing to aging and some diseases. The main antioxidant compounds found in blueberries are flavonoids, specifically anthocyanins, which are responsible for giving blueberries their vibrant blue hue. In combination with an overall healthy diet and active lifestyle, these tiny berries certainly can offer mighty health benefits.

Anthocyanins

Anthocyanins are members of the flavanoid group of phytochemicals (chemical compounds produced by plants) and are known to possess antidiabetic, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anti-obesity effects and may aid in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Vitamin C

One cup of blueberries provides 24% of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential component in collagen formation which is a building block for healthy skin, hair, and bones.

Dietary Fiber