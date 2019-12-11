Tori L. Erickson: Swap your sweetener with maple syrup

Maple syrup is made from sap collected from sugar maple trees. Although sugar maples can grow in a number of locations, a pretty specific climate is needed to support maple syrup production. Overnight temps of 20-25 °F with day time temps of 40-45 °F are needed to get the tree sap to run for collection. Wisconsin is one of thirteen states who produce maple syrup. Vermont has consistently led the nation in maple syrup production with New York and Maine being the second and third largest producers. Quebec is the largest producer of maple syrup worldwide.

Maple syrup is made by boiling the sap collected from sugar maple trees. The tree sap is essentially the lifeline of the tree, rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytonutrients. Boiling the sap removes the water, concentrating the sugars as well as the nutrients. Maple syrup contains manganese and riboflavin as well as trace amounts of zinc, magnesium, calcium, and potassium. Manganese plays a role in amino acid, cholesterol, and sugar metabolism, is important for bone health and has anti-inflammatory properties. Zinc is important for wound healing, metabolism and supporting your immune system. Calcium and magnesium are key players in bone health, and riboflavin is essential for normal cell growth and function.