Tori L. Erickson: Swap your sweetener with maple syrup

Maple syrup is made from sap collected from sugar maple trees. Although sugar maples can grow in a number of locations, a pretty specific climate is needed to support maple syrup production. Overnight temps of 20-25 °F with day time temps of 40-45 °F are needed to get the tree sap to run for collection. Wisconsin is one of thirteen states who produce maple syrup. Vermont has consistently led the nation in maple syrup production with New York and Maine being the second and third largest producers. Quebec is the largest producer of maple syrup worldwide.
Maple syrup is made by boiling the sap collected from sugar maple trees. The tree sap is essentially the lifeline of the tree, rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytonutrients. Boiling the sap removes the water, concentrating the sugars as well as the nutrients. Maple syrup contains manganese and riboflavin as well as trace amounts of zinc, magnesium, calcium, and potassium. Manganese plays a role in amino acid, cholesterol, and sugar metabolism, is important for bone health and has anti-inflammatory properties. Zinc is important for wound healing, metabolism and supporting your immune system. Calcium and magnesium are key players in bone health, and riboflavin is essential for normal cell growth and function.
While maple syrup does boast an impressive nutrient profile, it is still a sweetener and should be consumed as such. Choosing maple syrup in place of refined pancake syrup — typically made from high fructose corn syrup and added flavors — will give you a small nutrient boost but still counts as an added sugar.
The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends added sugars make up less than 10% of daily calories. The American Heart Association recommends six teaspoons or less per day for women and children and nine teaspoons or less per day for men. Used in moderation, maple syrup can be used as a more nutritious sweetener for topping pancakes, stirring into plain yogurt, or using as a glaze for vegetables or meats.
Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes
- 2½ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, cut in to 1 ½ inch pieces
- ⅓ cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Black pepper to taste
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange the sweet potatoes in a single, even layer in a glass 9x13 inch baking dish. Combine the remaining ingredients in a small bowl. Pour the mixture over the sweet potatoes, toss to coat well. Cover baking dish with tin foil, bake the sweet potatoes for 15 minutes. Uncover, stir, and continue cooking- stirring every 15 minutes until tender and starting to brown — approximately 45-50 minutes.
Makes 8 servings.
Nutrition information per ½ cup serving: Calories: 92; total fat: 2g; Sat fat: 1g; Cholesterol: 9mg; Sodium 119mg; Total Carb 18g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Added Sugars: 5g; Protein: 1g
Festive Baked Brie
- 1 (4.4-ounce) Brie round
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- tablespoon dried cranberries
- tablespoons chopped walnuts
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Cut the top rind off from the Brie round. In a small bowl, mix the syrup, cranberries, and walnuts together- spoon on top of the Brie. Place on foil lined baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes until soft.
Makes 8 servings.
Nutrition information, per serving: Calories: 77; total fat: 5g; Sat fat: 3g; Cholesterol: 11mg; Sodium 84 mg; Total Carb 5g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Added sugars: 4g; Protein: 4g