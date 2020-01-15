Valerie Pampuch and Vicki Boortz: Five things that give you freedom from dieting

Most people have been on a diet; some are on a continuous one. It’s madness, because you and I both know that diets do not work long term. Diets, however, may serve a purpose if you learn something about yourself along the way. Here are some things to do for yourself today to stop the madness and start living and eating for your health and wellbeing.
1. Be observant
How are you feeling after you eat an entire pizza, four gluten-free brownies, a monstrous cookie, anything in excess? More than likely you feel ashamed for eating that much. Your stomach is probably speaking in tongues, your eyelids are heavy, and your body feels sluggish.
So, I want to challenge you to avoid these feelings.
Adjust your portions so you don’t have to experience these awful feelings. Be observant of why you’re eating as well. Are you eating because your body needs fuel or because you’re bored, stressed or even tired?
Eat for hunger and to fuel your activities rather than to soothe your insecurities, stress, boredom or fatigue.
2. Practice the 80/20 rule
There is no such thing as “good” or “bad” foods. Every food should fit at some point, but the key is moderation. There are healthier foods you should pick more often (80% of the time) and less healthy foods you should reach for less often (20% of the time). We all love treats, but a treat is something that happens on occasion, not every day. Also, if we treat ourselves often, that treat loses its luster, doesn’t it? Keep those treats special and fuel your body with wholesome foods most of the time.
3. Respect your body
Bodies are resilient. They can do so much — heal wounds, lose and gain weight, survive in severe famine, carry babies, run marathons, think deep thoughts and so much more. So why aren’t you treating and feeding yourself to accomplish these things and respecting this truly awesome body you have?
4. Surround yourself with encouragers
Imagine you are a driver of a bus and you get to choose who rides on your bus. Now, the first couple rows are the loudest and those who in the back you can’t hear very well. Make sure those people in your first couple rows are encouragers and positive influences who keep your thoughts healthy. You might have a friend or family member who needs to be on your bus, but you can have them sit toward the back, so their voice and negative energy has less influence. Spend your time with, and listen to, those who help you be a better version of yourself.
5. Change behavior
Feeling hungry and really craving that large bowl of ice cream? Go for a walk instead. If you still want the ice cream when you get back, just eat a smaller amount. Perhaps, after the walk, a piece a fruit will sound even better.
So, when you’re facing that big question of losing weight or just living a healthy life, keep these tips in mind.
If you would like more information about nutrition and healthy eating, please call Gundersen Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.
Chicken fajitas
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into strips
- 6-8 bell peppers of various colors
- 1 medium red onion
- 2 (1.25 oz.) packages fajita seasoning, mixed with water per package directions
- 1 can black beans, drained and heated
- 8 whole-grain burrito tortillas
- 1 cup low-fat Mexican cheese, grated
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- Cooking spray
Directions
Spray large frying pan with cooking spray. Add chicken and onion, cooking over medium heat, until cooked through. Add peppers and moistened fajita seasoning, mixing well. Continue cooking until peppers are to desired softness. Warm the tortillas in the oven or microwave. Assemble ingredients in the tortillas, sprinkling with cheese and tomatoes as desired. Enjoy.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 385 calories, 11 g fat, 26 g protein, 44 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 1,450 mg sodium
Pork medallions and peppers
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut crosswise into 1-inch-thick medallions
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1½ teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided
- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips
- 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
Directions
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add pork to pan; cook for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; turn pork over. Add 1 teaspoon of rosemary, garlic and bell peppers; cook 7 minutes or until peppers are tender and pork is done. Drizzle with vinegar. Top with remaining ½ teaspoon of rosemary.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 215 calories, 10 g fat, 25 g protein, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 441 mg sodium
Original by Valerie Pampuch, updated by Vicki Boortz, Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.