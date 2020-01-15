Valerie Pampuch and Vicki Boortz: Five things that give you freedom from dieting

Most people have been on a diet; some are on a continuous one. It’s madness, because you and I both know that diets do not work long term. Diets, however, may serve a purpose if you learn something about yourself along the way. Here are some things to do for yourself today to stop the madness and start living and eating for your health and wellbeing.

1. Be observant

How are you feeling after you eat an entire pizza, four gluten-free brownies, a monstrous cookie, anything in excess? More than likely you feel ashamed for eating that much. Your stomach is probably speaking in tongues, your eyelids are heavy, and your body feels sluggish.

So, I want to challenge you to avoid these feelings.

Adjust your portions so you don’t have to experience these awful feelings. Be observant of why you’re eating as well. Are you eating because your body needs fuel or because you’re bored, stressed or even tired?

Eat for hunger and to fuel your activities rather than to soothe your insecurities, stress, boredom or fatigue.

2. Practice the 80/20 rule