Vicki Boortz: Loco for lemongrass

Ever heard of lemongrass? Chances are you may have walked right past it at the farmer’s market, thinking that it was a lovely plant for landscaping. Surprise! Yes, it’s lovely and often used in gardens, borders or potted arrangements with other plants, but it holds other uses. Lemongrass has a couple of secrets. The scent is aromatic, reminiscent of flowers and spice. It is popular in Asian cooking — this perennial plant imparts unique flavors into recipes. It is even thought to ward off mosquitoes!
Lemongrass is an herb with distinct flavor and usually a little bit goes a long way. Its flavor is unmistakable in soups and stews. It adds a tasty tang to stir fries and any dish that could use a lemony zest. You can also try lemongrass in marinade recipes for grilled meat and seafood. Recipes commonly ask that you bruise and mince lemongrass. To bruise, simply press down on the bulb end of the lemongrass with the side of a large knife or pound lightly with a kitchen mallet.
If you are looking for a strong flavor, add lemongrass early in the cooking process for stew, soups and stir fries. The longer it cooks, the more potent the flavor. If you are seeking a lighter hint of flavor, add lemongrass toward the end of the cooking process.
And finally, looking for a way to repel mosquitoes? You can use this versatile grass to keep mosquitoes away during outdoor gatherings. First, crush the leaves or rub the lemongrass briskly in your hands. This allows the oils to escape. Next rub the crushed leaves over your skin, but be sure to test it on a small area first to test for skin irritation or an allergic reaction. Keep in mind, that this is an effective repellent only short term.
Some more fun facts about lemongrass:
- Gardeners like this plant for decoration and its smell.
- Lemongrass is sometimes called “sweet rush” based on a belief that it can calm and comfort by relieving nervous tension and anxiety.
- The essential oils are used in perfume, candles and aromatherapy products.
Lemongrass Tea
Makes 4 servings
- 2 stalks lemongrass
- 6 cups of water
- 1 to 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, honey or agave
Remove dried layers of lemongrass, cut stalks into 4-inch pieces. Bruise by pounding with a glass and twisting. Simmer in water for 20-30 minutes on med-low heat. For an extra punch, add cinnamon or mint.
Nutrition analysis per serving (1 cup): 13 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate,
Spicy Lemongrass Chicken
Makes 4 servings'
Ingredients
- 1 lb. chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped lemongrass
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- ½ tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- ½ tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 2 dried chili peppers, optional
- 16-20 cilantro leaves
- ¼ cup coconut juice
Directions
Sprinkle chicken with cornstarch and salt. Combine lemongrass, soy sauce, fish sauce, chili flakes, sugar, chopped garlic and dried chilies in a small bowl. Heat oil in a large sauté pan or wok. Sauté chicken until lightly brown. Add lemongrass mixture and cook one minute. Stir in cilantro and coconut juice.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (½ cup): 110 calories, 5 g fat, 6 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 550mg sodium.
Vicki Boortz is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System. If you would like more information about nutrition and healthy eating, please call Gundersen Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.
