Vicki Boortz: Loco for lemongrass

Ever heard of lemongrass? Chances are you may have walked right past it at the farmer’s market, thinking that it was a lovely plant for landscaping. Surprise! Yes, it’s lovely and often used in gardens, borders or potted arrangements with other plants, but it holds other uses. Lemongrass has a couple of secrets. The scent is aromatic, reminiscent of flowers and spice. It is popular in Asian cooking — this perennial plant imparts unique flavors into recipes. It is even thought to ward off mosquitoes!

Lemongrass is an herb with distinct flavor and usually a little bit goes a long way. Its flavor is unmistakable in soups and stews. It adds a tasty tang to stir fries and any dish that could use a lemony zest. You can also try lemongrass in marinade recipes for grilled meat and seafood. Recipes commonly ask that you bruise and mince lemongrass. To bruise, simply press down on the bulb end of the lemongrass with the side of a large knife or pound lightly with a kitchen mallet.

If you are looking for a strong flavor, add lemongrass early in the cooking process for stew, soups and stir fries. The longer it cooks, the more potent the flavor. If you are seeking a lighter hint of flavor, add lemongrass toward the end of the cooking process.