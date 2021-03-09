Vicki Boortz: The dining out dilemma

When you’ve set health goals, the prospect of a romantic dinner for two, meeting friends for appetizers or attending a family celebration at a restaurant can seem daunting. The minute you walk in the door, you’re confronted with tempting food choices you might not face at home — creamy, cheesy, gooey, battered and fried — but armed with the right tricks, it’s possible to experience a night out without regretting it in the morning.

Here are some suggestions for not letting dining experiences get the best of you. Remember, if you do end up making less than desirable choices, you can continue working on your goals tomorrow. Don’t give up!

• Look for menus that include nutrition facts. If you have diabetes, you may need to know the carbohydrate content. If you have high blood pressure, you may need to know the sodium content.

• Ask about substitutions. Some restaurants give an extra portion of vegetable in place of a potato. Make sure your vegetables are prepared with olive oil, not butter.

• Review the menu online. Plan what you are going to order ahead of time. It’s easier to make your decision when you have researched the menu choices.