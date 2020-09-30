 Skip to main content
What you need to know before you decide to go vegan
Going vegan means eating an entirely plant-based diet. That means no meat, no dairy, no eggs and no fish. Many choose this lifestyle or dietary choice for health reasons or environmental or animal welfare concerns. Before you decide that a vegan diet is right for you, keep in mind:

  • You may have to supplement key nutrients that come from animal products, including protein, iron, calcium, vitamin B-12 and vitamin D.
  • Every meal should contain protein. Proteins are the building blocks of life. They promote cell growth and repair. Sources of vegan protein include natural soy, lentils, beans, quinoa and nuts.
  • Iron is important for blood health. Beans and dark leafy greens are good sources.
  • Calcium is crucial for bone health. Tofu, tahini and leafy greens are plant-based sources of calcium.
  • Vitamin D helps strengthen the bones and teeth. Regularly eating vitamin D-fortified foods such as plant milks and spending time in the sun can boost vitamin D levels.
  • A vegan diet can feel restrictive. It is important to note that just because a food product seems vegan doesn’t mean it is. Check nutrition labels and verify ingredients to comply with eating vegan. Planning for meals carefully helps to avoid any nutrient deficiencies and ensures you are meeting your nutritional needs. Eating out or on the go may take more planning to find vegan friendly restaurants.
  • Following a plant-based diet does not guarantee good health. People following this diet can still live unhealthy lifestyles and eat more highly processed foods. Certain chips, soda and candy are considered vegan. It is important to be mindful of your food choices.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics supports appropriately planned plant-based diets, which are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits for the prevention and treatment of certain diseases.

If you decide going vegan is right for you, take small steps to fully implement it. You wouldn’t decide to run a marathon the day you first started running. The same holds true when transitioning to a vegan diet.

Vegan Chickpea Salad

Makes 6 servings

1 cup cooked or canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 tbsp. diced green bell peppers

2 tbsp. peeled, seeded and diced cucumbers

½ tbsp. chopped parsley

½ cup diced tomatoes

3 tbsp. snipped fresh dill or ¼ tsp. dried dill

½ tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste if desired

In a medium sized bowl, combine all ingredients. Refrigerate for several hours to allow the flavors to blend. Serve on top of a lettuce salad, enjoy inside a whole-wheat pita pocket or puree in your food processor to make a chickpea spread.

Nutrition analysis per serving (not including romaine lettuce leaves or pita pocket): 76 calories, 3 g fat, 2.5 g protein, 11 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 mg sodium

Tofu chili recipe

Makes 6 servings

1 lb. extra-firm tofu

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 oz. mushrooms, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. cocoa powder

2 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. salt

1 (15 oz.) can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz.) can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 (15 oz.) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes

Drain tofu and press liquid out by placing tofu between layers of paper towels with a heavy object on top — stacked dishes, heavy books, heavy cutting board, etc.

Heat olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté for five minutes. Add mushrooms and peppers and sauté for another five minutes.

Crumble tofu and add to pot. Add all the spices to the pot. Sauté tofu in spices for another five minutes. Add beans and tomatoes, stirring to combine. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer on low for about an hour, allowing flavors to meld together.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 305 calories, 8 g fat, 19 g protein, 41 g carbohydrate, 15 g fiber, 859 mg sodium

Sarah Brandt

Brandt

Sarah Brandt is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System.

